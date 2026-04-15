TV Station Employee Is Given Bad Advice By Her Boss And Denied A Promotion, So She Parties In Vegas And Has No Regrets About Getting Fired

Imagine working at a company where you’re given multiple responsibilities, but your micromanaging boss insists that you have to do things his way even if your way is better. Would you comply, do things your way, or quit?

In this story, one fed up employee ends up choosing to have fun on the company’s dime and has no regrets about the consequences.

Let’s read all about it.

Boss: Under No Circumstances – Me: OK I was working in promotions at a tv station. The GM thought it would be a good idea if I was also a sales assistant. From 8-12 I was only to do sales stuff, that was it. From 1-5 I was only to work in promotions. NO EXCEPTIONS! It was kind of dumb.

She tried to use her time wisely.

I know how to allot my time. Sometimes there was no sales stuff in the morning and other times there was nothing in promotions in the afternoon. I did what needed to be done on my schedule. Then he started sending me emails, almost weekly. UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES ARE YOU TO WORK ON PROMOTIONS BEFORE LUNCH OR SALES AFTER LUNCH. Ok, those days with no sales stuff before noon I sat in my office and played games. If a sales person asked me to write a script or enter an order after lunch it would sit there until the next morning, even if I had no promotions to work on that afternoon.

Now, he claims she misunderstood.

This went on for months until it got back to the GM and he was all, “I didn’t mean that literally. Work on what you need to blah blah blah.” Guess UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES means something different to him. I didn’t last too much longer. I was put in charge of Production and Promotions with zero help.

How is low pay job security?

I asked the GM for a raise and he told me that my low pay was job security. He didn’t even want to give me the Creative Services Director title. I ordered new business cards with that title anyways and he eventually caved. I knew my time there was done. You get what you pay for. I was sent to Vegas for the yearly Promotional Convention. Blew off the whole convention and partied while charging it all to the station.

This employee really lived it up!

Went to Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant. Saw Jerry Seinfeld. Saw Love. Charged it all and tons of booze to the station. Made it a day and a half back before getting fired. Had a sales guy whine to the GM because I was so busy and wouldn’t drop everything to kiss up. Told him off.

Here’s how OP got fired…

Later on that day I was brought into the GM’s office with the sales guy to apologize. Kind of lost it and told them both off. Fired the next morning. Best thing that ever happened to me. I’m self employed and make more than double what I made at the station with no need to kiss up. Forget office life. I’m surprised they are still on the air.

I still don’t understand that manager’s decisions. It sounds like OP was a hard worker until the manager messed it all up.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s a guess at how that station is still on the air.

This person’s dad seemed to have a pretty cool setup!

Another person is impressed about Seinfeld.

This is pretty messed up.

Working for yourself is much better than working for a boss who doesn’t appreciate your hard work.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.