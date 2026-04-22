Two Dogs Stayed Up Until Midnight Waiting For Their Mom To Get Home

Dogs are our best friends and if anyone tries to tell you any differently, show them this video and set them straight!

It comes to us from a TikTokker who showed viewers how her two dogs behave when she’s away from the house.

The video features pet security camera and shows two dogs on a bed by a window.

A car drove by and the dogs got excited.

At the end of the video, the pooches bolted from the bed.

And the TikTokker told viewers why…

The text overlay reads, “You work till midnight. Dad’s in bed, yet they stay up waiting for mum.”

The caption reads, “I watch the camera every late shift. They always wait on the spare bed for me.”

How cute!

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual nailed it.

This is yet another example of how loyal dogs are!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.