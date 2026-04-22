April 22, 2026 at 6:55 am

Two Dogs Stayed Up Until Midnight Waiting For Their Mom To Get Home

by Matthew Gilligan

dogs on a bed

TikTok/@travelwithbollie

Dogs are our best friends and if anyone tries to tell you any differently, show them this video and set them straight!

It comes to us from a TikTokker who showed viewers how her two dogs behave when she’s away from the house.

dogs on a bed

TikTok/@travelwithbollie

The video features pet security camera and shows two dogs on a bed by a window.

A car drove by and the dogs got excited.

At the end of the video, the pooches bolted from the bed.

And the TikTokker told viewers why…

dogs on a bed

TikTok/@travelwithbollie

The text overlay reads, “You work till midnight. Dad’s in bed, yet they stay up waiting for mum.”

The caption reads, “I watch the camera every late shift. They always wait on the spare bed for me.”

How cute!

dogs on a bed

TikTok/@travelwithbollie

Take a look at the video.

@travelwithbollie

I watch the camera every late shift, they always wait on the spare bed for me 😭😭😭 #labrador #chihuahua #seniordog #fyp

♬ FOUND – Zach Webb

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 12.53.37 PM Two Dogs Stayed Up Until Midnight Waiting For Their Mom To Get Home

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 12.53.49 PM Two Dogs Stayed Up Until Midnight Waiting For Their Mom To Get Home

And this individual nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 12.54.01 PM Two Dogs Stayed Up Until Midnight Waiting For Their Mom To Get Home

This is yet another example of how loyal dogs are!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

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