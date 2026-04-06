Woman Agreed To Babysit Her Sister’s Kids For One Hour, But When Her Sister Broke Her Promise And Didn’t Return Until After Midnight, She Let The Kids Tear The House Apart

Agreeing to babysit for one hour and being forced to stay until 1AM are two very different things.

When a woman was pressured to watch her sister’s kids for one hour and her sister didn’t come home until after midnight, she kept the kids alive, let them do whatever they wanted, and left the moment her sister walked through the door.

Four people think she was irresponsible, but three kids think she was the best babysitter they ever had.

Keep reading for the full scoop.

AITAH for only doing the bare minimum when I got roped into babysitting. My sister (38) invited me over for a family meal. Our parents were there too. After dinner, my mom and I helped clean up while my dad and brother-in-law watched my nieces and nephew. Afterwards, my parents left.

Then her family cornered her with a request.

Then my sister and brother-in-law asked me if I could watch the kids for an hour while they went for a quick errand. I agreed. They got very dressed up for errands, but I didn’t ask. They’ve done this before. I didn’t usually have anything going on, so I don’t really mind.

She tried to set strong boundaries, and at first, her sister agreed.

Today I was clear that I had plans and one hour was my limit. My sister agreed to one hour.

But the one hour limit was quickly exceeded.

After an hour I called and she didn’t answer. Half an hour later I texted my friends and said I couldn’t make it. Then I proceeded to keep the kids alive. I felt I owed her that as family.

She wasn’t about to go above and beyond, though.

Did I put them to sleep? Nope. Did I make them a snack rather than let them use the stove? Yes. Did I keep the little one from drawing on the walls while his older brother played Fortnite and the middle kid watched Stranger Things with me? Nope. I kept them alive.

So finally, her sister returned.

My sister got home a little after 1AM. The nephew was still playing Fortnite. The middle kid and I were still bingeing Stranger Things. The little one was passed out on their bed. I got up and left.

Her sister wasn’t pleased at the state of the house at all.

I’ve been hearing about it for a few days now — about how irresponsible I am. That 12 is too young for such a scary show. That my nephew has limited screen time. That they still haven’t got the drawings off the walls.

But when the rest of the family piled on, she just didn’t care.

My parents are getting involved as well. I really don’t care. I was told one hour. I agreed to one hour. I feel that I did a great job for one hour. Not really my problem after that. So four people think I’m being an AH. Three kids had a great night. And I think they won’t try it again. AITA?

Sounds like the bare minimum is about all this sister deserved.

What did Reddit make of all this?

It’s clear to this user that the sister is the one who violated the agreement.

At least the kids are going to view her as the coolest aunt ever.

If her sister dares to cross her again, things could turn out much worse.

That day, her sister learned the true cost of breaking promises.

Was the wall now destroyed by crayon? Yes. But were the kids safe and accounted for? Also yes.

And judging by the sister’s behavior, that’s about what she deserved.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.