Woman Planned To Move Out And Gave Roommates Two Weeks Notice, But They Got Upset That She Will Take Her Kitchen Stuff And Leave Them With Nothing

Living with roommates can become stressful when habits clash.

In this story, a woman decided to move out after dealing with messy and loud roommates.

After giving proper notice, she also planned to take the kitchenware she originally bought.

But her roommates got upset, claiming she was leaving them unprepared and without essentials.

Check out the full details below…

AITA for moving out with two weeks’ notice… I have been living with two roommates for about a year. Honestly, it has not been great. They are messy and loud late at night. They rarely clean up after themselves. I have tried talking to them a few times. Nothing really changed.

This woman found a better and quieter place for herself.

Recently, I found a new place that is quieter. It is a better fit for me. The move-in date is soon. So I gave my roommates two weeks’ notice that I am leaving. Our lease allows it. My leaving does not increase their rent or put them in a bad financial situation.

She will be taking all her kitchen stuff with her.

The issue is that most of the kitchenware is actually mine. This includes pots, pans, and utensils. I bought it when we moved in. They have been using it this whole time. I told them I would be taking it with me when I leave.

Her roommates got upset.

Now, they are even more upset. They say I am screwing them over. And that I am leaving them with basically nothing in the kitchen. They think I should either leave the stuff or give them more time.

Now, she’s second-guessing herself.

I feel like it is mine. I have already given notice according to the lease. Now I am second-guessing myself. AITA for moving out with two weeks’ notice and taking my kitchen stuff with me?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Yes, indeed.

This one shares a valid assumption.

Here’s a similar remark.

Finally, short and simple.

Moving on means taking what’s yours, even if it’s inconvenient for others.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.