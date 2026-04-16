Woman Plans To Move Closer To Her Family For Support While She Finishes School, But She’s Worried About Leaving The Kids’ Dad And Disrupting Their Lives

Balancing personal goals and family responsibilities can be incredibly difficult.

In this story, a stay-at-home mom wants to finish school but struggles to find support for her two young children.

So now, she’s considering moving closer to her family to ask for help.

But she also worries about how it might affect her kids’ relationship with their dad.

What do you think? Check out the full details below…

WIBTAH If I moved myself and kids 300 miles away from their dad (my partner) I am a stay-at-home mom to two young children. I had my kids as a teen. I never furthered my education, although I desperately want to. Their dad works full time.

This woman looks after her children at home alone.

I am essentially home caring for them 99% of the time. I have no friends or family nearby. While I could try online courses, my kids do not nap during the day. So I am very busy.

She’s thinking about moving 300 miles away so she can finish school

Moving 300 miles away to where all of my family is would mean having the support to finish school. My grandmother has offered this before. This would not be permanent. I am obviously worried about my kids feeling confused. I am also worried about them missing out on connecting with their dad.

But she’s torn between waiting a few more years or doing it now.

I do not want this to be a selfish decision. Continuing my education would help me get a good job to provide more for my kids. I have put all of my goals on pause for far too long. I do not know whether to just wait a couple more years or take the leap now.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person offers some sensible suggestions.

Here’s an honest opinion from this one.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person chimes in.

Finally, they are his children too, says this one.

Life is too short to keep postponing your dreams.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.