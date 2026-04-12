Woman Sells Rolls Of Quarters To The Neighbors In Her Apartment Building To Use For The Laundry Room, But When One Neighbor Didn’t Pay Her Back, She Refused To Sell Her More Quarters

Imagine giving a neighbor something, and they say they’ll pay you back. If they never paid you back, would you be willing to help them out next time they asked for the same thing, or would you refuse?

In this story, one woman is in this situation. She works at a casino and often has lots of rolls of quarters on hand that she’ll sell to her neighbors. The problem is that one neighbor didn’t pay her back.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for deciding to stop selling my neighbor quarters? I don’t feel like I’m in the wrong here, but I’m curious after talking to my other neighbor a few days ago. For the last year-ish, my neighbor (50 ish F), has been buying quarters off me for the laundry machines. (Side note: I work in a casino, so I always am able to get as many rolls of quarters I want at work, so she’s not the only neighbor that buys the from me).

Here’s the beginning of the problem.

About a month ago, she showed up and asked to buy 4 rolls for $40. She usually buy’s 1-2 rolls at a time but its not a big deal, because I usually have 60-70 rolls on hand, in addition to several gallon jars full of loose quarters. However, this time she says she doesn’t have the cash, but will pay me back ASAP. I have no reason not to trust her, I mean we have been neighbors for 6 years at this point. Then several weeks passed, and she never returned the quarters or brought me the cash for them. Honestly, I didn’t care that much—it’s not like $40 is a ton of money, whatevs.

She’s not falling for that twice.

Then last week, she shows up again, and asks if she can buy some more quarters. I told her I’d rather not because she still hadn’t paid me back from before. She then tells me that she did pay me for the quarters. And I was like noooo you sure didn’t.

She’s probably lying.

She then tells me she put the money under my front door mat the next day after she got them from me. I was confused, because I am kind of a homebody, and she has my number so she could text me about it. I looked under the front mat right then, and there was nothing there. She says someone must have stolen it, and its not her problem because she paid me.

Yeah, this is getting suspicious.

I think this is crap because my apartment is far off the street, on the second floor, and the very last door in the building. People don’t casually walk buy my place, like ever. I asked if it was the next day specifically, and about what time, because I have a security camera that looks towards the staircase and could maybe see her putting the money there or see someone taking it. She then suddenly can’t offer me any specifics.

She stood her ground.

I tell her that this has gotten kinda weird and uncomfortable, and I would rather not sell her quarters any more. I told her it would be best to avoid another ‘misunderstanding’. She immediately got defensive, scoffed, and said something like, “Really? Over a few quarters?” then she just turned and went down the stairs. Then, a day or two ago, the old lady that lives below me casually mentioned while we were chatting that ‘she’s really upset with you’. AITA for refusing to sell her more quarters?

Who cares if the neighbor is upset? OP never got her money for the previous quarters.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

The neighbor is definitely lying.

It’s not her fault the neighbor is a liar.

Here’s a good question to put it in perspective for the neighbor.

It’s really just a favor.

Liars and thieves don’t deserve your trust.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.