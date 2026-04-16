Woman Went Grocery Shopping Wearing A Black T-Shirt And Jeans, So A Confused Customer Mistook Her For An Employee And Ended Up Shopping With Her

Random acts of kindness make the world better.

In this story, a woman wearing a concert t-shirt and jeans was grocery shopping.

Another lady approached her and assumed she worked there.

Although she didn’t work there, she made sure the other customer got what she needed.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Strawberries I finally have my own story! Let me start by saying that there was no drama. No managers were involved, and no police were called. Sometimes, though, we need that reminder that there are still normal people around.

This woman went grocery shopping.

I go grocery shopping about once a week. Today is that day. As usual, I’m wearing a concert t-shirt (Disturbed is the selection of the day) and jeans. But this woman approached me from the side. All she saw was a black shirt and jeans, which is about what the employees wear at my local store.

The other customer realized she didn’t work there.

The conversation is paraphrased since this was a few hours ago: Woman: “Excuse me. (I turned toward her.) Oh, you don’t work here.” Me: “No.” So she started to walk away.

But she offered to help her anyway.

Me: “But I can probably help you find what you’re looking for. I’m here often enough. And employees can be hard to find.” Woman: “Do you know where the strawberries are?” The produce section is my favorite! I know where EVERYTHING is around there.

They both got something from the produce section.

I turned on the tips of my toes and pointed: “Right over there, behind the grapes.” She thanked me, and we went our separate ways. Me with my blackberries, her with her strawberries.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Short and sweet.

Yes, indeed!

This person chimes in,

This one helps other people, too.

Finally, here’s a personal experience.

Being helpful doesn’t require a uniform… just a little knowledge and a friendly attitude.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.