Woman’s Mom Asked Her To Make Peace With Her Sibling By Baking Homemade Jalapeño Poppers, So She Made Eleven Normal Ones And Hid One Habanero In The Batch

Siblings who can’t stand each other usually have creative ways to settle the scores between them.

So when one woman’s mother asked her to make peace with her older sister after an argument, she agreed to make her a batch of her favorite homemade jalapeño poppers.

But what her sister didn’t know was there was one very small and very spicy substitution in the batch.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

The best and the worst of sibling rivalry I have a sister that’s much, much older than me. We have never ever gotten along for more than a few hours. So long story short, she messed up and I called her a bad name. She went and tattled to mom — seriously, how old are you?

Before long, she got to work on making things right with her sister… or at least that’s what she wanted people to think.

Mom happens to be going to visit her and asked that, to make things right, I extend the metaphorical olive branch and make her something. She loves jalapeño poppers. She’ll eat a whole dozen easily for a meal. She usually buys store-made ones, but I have on occasion made her some. I’m a good cook.

She usually prepares them a certain way, but this time, she made sure one stuck out from the rest.

Sometimes I wrap them in puff pastry, kind of like a kolache-looking thing. I stuff them with cream cheese, cheddar, and spices, and wrap them in bacon, then the pastry. They’re a pain to make but they go over really well at parties. So I told my mom, “Sure, why not?” Then I sent her to my sister’s with 11 jalapeño poppers and 1 habanero popper.

It will be an interesting conversation when her sister finally discovers them!

What did Reddit think?

This user is taking some notes.

The sister is unlikely to own up to just how surprised she was when biting into the wrong pepper.

Every action has a reaction.

There’s nothing like some good food-based revenge.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.