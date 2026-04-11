Woman’s Neighbor Assumed She Didn’t Want To Watch The Super Bowl In The Communal Area TV, So She Kept Watching It To Prove A Point

Are you the kind of person who always keeps the peace, or do you prefer to risk it all to teach someone manners?

In this situation, a woman decided that proving a point was more important than being friendly towards her admittedly rude neighbor.

How would you respond in her situation? Do you think her reaction was justified?

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for refusing to let a woman change the TV channel? I (25f) live at an apartment complex with a community clubhouse. I work from home so I visit the clubhouse often. With that, I’ve found it convenient to keep one streaming account logged in on the TV, and purposefully created a separate profile FOR the residents to use if they’d like. The Super Bowl was this past weekend, so I figured a few residents would end up watching the game on the large clubhouse TV. Before the game started, I decided to walk over to see what was going on. Surprisingly there was not a SOUL in the building.

I didn’t really care about watching the game but I assumed someone else would, so I pulled up my handy dandy streaming service and put it on.

She was actually being selfless, until…

I sat down with the intention of just watching the first half and keeping the game on after I left. Halfway through the second quarter, a woman (40sf) walked in with her young son (3?) and sat in the chairs next to mine. She chose the closest possible seat to me so I assumed she came to watch the game, but to my surprise she sighed and asked “are you watching this?”

Before I could even respond she started searching around the tables for the remote and stated:

She was offended.

“We don’t have a smart TV at home, so we’d like to use the YouTube on this TV” Now, let me be clear: I really don’t care about the Super Bowl. I never intended to even watch the full game. I don’t care who wins. I have a perfectly working TV in my home that I could easily watch the game on. But Reddit, I swear there was just something in this woman’s tone that instantly transformed me into the greatest Seahawks fan of all time. A lifelong NFL season ticket holder with their life savings riding on this game.

She really took it personally.

It is in this moment, I fear I may have become TA. Me: “Yes, I am watching this. It’s the Super Bowl tonight!” Lady: “Right… but we can’t get what we need on TV at home, and the Super Bowl is on everywhere. So do you mind?” Me: “I get it, but I was kinda here first and am enjoying my time.” Lady: “This is a COMMUNITY center which means as a COMMUNITY we need to respect each other in the COMMUNAL areas. It’s not respectful to hoard a space meant for all.”

But her persona wanted to watch the Super Bowl.

Me: “If you planned to use a COMMUNAL space tonight, you should have been sure you were the first to arrive. You are more than welcome to join me – The halftime show will be on soon!” Lady scoffed and relocated to another table. She sat in the corner on her phone while her son asked to watch his show (this made me feel horrible). This went on for 30 mins and it felt like this lady was just trying to ice me out.

She didn’t choose the friendly route and regrets it.

Then she muttered something under her breath and left. Here’s why I may be TA: I may have picked a hill to die on that wasn’t worth the principle. Lady is correct that I can watch the Super Bowl at home. It is also true that I do not actually care about the Super Bowl, but her son really cared about his show. I am afraid I should have just swallowed my pride and gave in to keep the peace – or at least let little buddy enjoy some YouTube 🙁 So, AITA?

She didn’t like her neighbor assuming things, but the thing is, she was right, and that’s okay.

What did Reddit think?

This person thinks both are wrong.

It wasn’t mature, that’s for sure.

Yikes.

Something to consider.

Another reader chimes in.

A good question to ask.

Stressing people out for the sake of proving a point is toxic.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.