A Dog’s First Look at His New Backyard Has Everyone Smiling

If you think it’s exciting for a person to move into a new house, just think about how jazzed dogs get about their new digs!

A woman named Katie captured the moment she showed her dog Jasper his new backyard and let’s just say that this pooch was pretty thrilled.

The video’s text overlay reads, “My dog seeing his new garden for the first time.”

Jasper walked across the driveway and then down a path on the side of the house.

The pooch then went through a fence into his new backyard.

Jasper was excited and he wagged his tail furiously in approval!

He then ran through the big backyard and made himself at home.

Look at all that room!

Check out the video.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person nailed it.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this viewer spoke up.

He couldn’t contain his excitement!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.