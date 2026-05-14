May 14, 2026 at 4:48 am

A Dog’s First Look at His New Backyard Has Everyone Smiling

by Matthew Gilligan

dog in a big yard

TikTok/@katienxox

If you think it’s exciting for a person to move into a new house, just think about how jazzed dogs get about their new digs!

A woman named Katie captured the moment she showed her dog Jasper his new backyard and let’s just say that this pooch was pretty thrilled.

dog in a driveway

TikTok/@katienxox

The video’s text overlay reads, “My dog seeing his new garden for the first time.”

Jasper walked across the driveway and then down a path on the side of the house.

The pooch then went through a fence into his new backyard.

dog in a yard

TikTok/@katienxox

Jasper was excited and he wagged his tail furiously in approval!

He then ran through the big backyard and made himself at home.

Look at all that room!

dog in a yard

TikTok/@katienxox

Check out the video.

@katienxox

My dog seeing his new garden for the first time 🥹🫶🏻 #newhome #foreverhome #renovation #dog #1930srenovation

♬ These Memories – Hollow Coves

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 8.59.03 AM A Dog’s First Look at His New Backyard Has Everyone Smiling

Another TikTokker chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 8.59.11 AM A Dog’s First Look at His New Backyard Has Everyone Smiling

And this viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 8.59.23 AM A Dog’s First Look at His New Backyard Has Everyone Smiling

He couldn’t contain his excitement!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Categories: Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter