A Family Discovery in the Garage Led to an Awkward Admission About a Handmade Gift

Family gift-giving has a strange way of testing the receiver more than the giver.

When this woman decided she didn’t love a handmade painting gifted by her daughter-in-law, she figured the easiest move was to politely accept it and shove it in the garage.

But when her daughter-in-law discovered it, it soon created a rift that was hard to repair.

Read on to see how it played out.

AITA not putting up my DILs painting in our new home and telling her that I am not a fan of her art My DIL has been married to my son for a few years and she has a side gig of making art. She has a habit of giving paintings to friends and family as gifts.

But for this woman, the artwork isn’t a gift she’d ever want to receive.

I think most people like them but for me I am not a huge fan of her art style. I am much more a nature person than someone that wants scenes with people. Also when she paints people they are stylized.

So when she and her husband moved, her DIL was quick to present her with one of the paintings.

My husband and I bought a house and we have fully moved in. My DIL gave me a painting of someone sitting at the beach because she knows we like the beach. I don’t like it, the woman in the painting looks off, her legs are too long and she is too curvy. I know it is her style of painting but I just don’t like it.

She decided to remain polite and store the painting somewhere it couldn’t offend her any longer.

At the time I got the gift I thanked her for and I thought that would be the end of it. I put the painting in the garage and kinda forgot about it. I bought an ocean painting for the living room.

So when her DIL visited, the drama really picked up.

My DIL visited the other day because she wanted to pick up some of our old Fourth of July decorations. Our house is smaller now so we are purging decorations. We were in the garage and she saw her painting there.

The woman tries to make excuses, but her DIL doesn’t take the hint.

She was surprised and asked why it wasn’t in the house. I told her I didn’t have a spot to put it. She kept pressing and mentioned I got a new painting for her living room. I told her again that I don’t have a spot for it. She then picked up the painting and said she could help find a spot.

Finally, she’s forced to be brutally honest about her feelings.

I told her no. She asked why not and I decided to be honest. I told her I am not a fan of the artwork. She got quiet after that and I gave her the decoration.

Now the rest of the family is mad too.

I got a call from my son and he was mad. He told me I need to apologize and hang up her painting. That his wife has been crying and it took her hours to make. I told him I’m not hanging it up and that resulted in an argument. AITA?

Not everyone can have the same taste in art.

What did Reddit have to say?

This artist chimes in with their take.

This user pushes back on the woman’s prudish attitude.

Even if she does choose to apologize, it doesn’t change the fact that her DIL can’t control her decor.

Surely she could have found a less insulting place than the garage to store the painting.

The truth catches up to everyone eventually.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was stunned when her friends finally admitted the reason for their falling out.