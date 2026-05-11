A Former Employee’s Glassdoor Review Had an Unexpected Impact on Hiring

Managers at work need to keep things moving in the right direction and make sure all their employees are working well, but that needs to be done in a professional way.

What would you do if your manager was yelling at you about things that you had no control over?

That is what happened to the worker in this story, so she wrote an honest review of the company, which she has since been told has caused them to miss out on a number of potential employees.

Left my old place due to bad management – My glassdoor review comes up a lot in their interview process. So, I had been working at a small agency for 8 years. I worked my way up from a Junior to Senior Management very quickly.

She’s doing well for herself.

For most of the 8 years the managers were very nice to me. But I witnessed them be mean to other members of staff a lot. But because it never involved me or my team, I never stepped in. A few months before I left. Something happened where my MD was YELLING at me infront of my team.

Yelling at work is never appropriate.

This was something completely out of my control, and in the grand scheme of things, completely fixable and a non-issue (it was just I didnt have the correct information for her there and then). I handed in my notice after this incident and made it clear of my distaste in the management.

Honest reviews like this are very helpful.

After I left, I put a very honest but fair review on glassdoor. I mentioned the managers mood swings and historic abusive behaviour. It’s been 4 months since I left there and I feel so much happier. I’m still in contact with a few people that work there as I was great friends with them.

Sadly, I doubt the managers will actually learn anything from this.

They’ve been telling me that my review has caused them to lose 3 great candidates in interviews and has caused others to start putting more information on glassdoor about them. The MD’s salary was put on there and it has been QUITE a stir. She earned triple of what I was making, yet all of us did triple the amount of work she did.

Things are really falling apart.

I’ve heard that 4 people have handed their notice in THIS WEEK ALONE. The place is only a 20 person company. I’ve heard from one of the staff members that my review (although the managers don’t fully know it was my review) has caused the 2 managers to finally see the issues with each other and now they’re blaming each other for it.

You never know how your actions will play out, which is one of the reasons these types of reviews are so helpful.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

Holding people accountable is important.

This manager says she did the right thing.

We all wish one review could make a difference.

Don’t stay in an abusive environment.

Discussing pay hurts the company.

The managers at this company got exactly what they earned.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a team who hated their assistant manager so much they banded together to get him fired.