A Simple Checkout Experience Changed One Customer’s Opinion About Gen Z Customer Service

It’s so funny how different people have such different views on what constitutes good customer service.

So, what would you think if you encountered a young cashier who barely spoke to you beyond the basics and clearly wasn’t interested in fake enthusiasm or unnecessary conversation? Would you consider it bad service? Or would you be impressed and wish more people acted like this?

In the following story, a millennial customer explains how a trip to Staples changed his view on the stereotypical “Gen Z stare.” Here’s what happened.

Hot take: Gen Z customer service is elite Okay, hot take: I actually love Gen Z customer service. Like, y’all don’t even pretend. I went to Staples today to return some Amazon stuff, and the cashier was this early 20s guy, right? And he didn’t do the fake small talk thing at all. He just looked at my QR code, beeped my returns, and said, ‘Have a good day.’ That’s it. No questions. No fake enthusiasm. No unnecessary chit-chat. And as a millennial who grew up with cashiers who had to comment on literally everything in your cart—like, ‘Oh, buying paperclips, huh? Big project?’—it was refreshing.

He finds the whole thing pretty refreshing.

Because personally, I don’t wanna explain why I’m returning five random Amazon items. I don’t want to justify my life choices to a stranger making $12 an hour. And here’s the thing: some people complain that Gen Z has this ‘stare’ and they ‘don’t care.’ But… why is that bad? They’re not being rude. They’re polite. They just don’t care. And honestly? That’s comforting. Because I also don’t care. Neither of us wanted to be in Staples on a Tuesday afternoon, and we both knew it. It’s like a silent contract: you do the bare minimum, I do the bare minimum, and we both walk away unbothered. Beautiful. Absolutely beautiful.

Well, okay then. It sounds like he’s pretty easy to please.

Let’s see what Reddit readers think about Gen Z customer service.

This person thinks it was a lack of higher-ups.

For this person, small talk is not the villain.

Here’s someone who knows the stare.

This reader just experienced the stare recently.

It’s good he enjoyed that service, but most people won’t. So, let’s hope the cashier gets better at his job.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was on break when she was physically dragged back to the register by a customer.