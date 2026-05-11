A Therapist Says More Toddlers Are Needing Help Than Ever Before

It really seems like it would be tough to be a kid these days.

There’s no escape from technology, the world is moving at a breakneck pace, and it can all feel totally overwhelming.

And it’s pretty obvious that these conditions are affecting young children.

A therapist named JoJo talked to TikTok viewers about what she thinks is an alarming trend.

JoJo told viewers, “I have three-year-olds coming in for mental health assessments more this year than any other year I’ve been in the mental health field.”

She said the behaviors she’s seen have been triggered by one thing…

JoJo said she asks parents, “How many hours a day is your kid on a screen, and do they play Roblox or video games?”

She said she recommends taking the screens away from young kids.

JoJo advised, “Please stop giving your kids YouTube and Netflix.”

She recommended PBS, Disney classics, and old black and white TV shows.

JoJo added that she thinks 30 minutes needs to be the screen time limit for young kids.

Sounds like pretty good advice…

Check out the video.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person nailed it.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker asked a question.

This is definitely a concerning trend.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a pair of siblings who treat every outing like a competition.