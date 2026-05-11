“A Total Collapse”: What Happened After a Manager Fired Key Staff and the Entire Department Walked Out

One of the most important responsibilities of a manager is to make sure there is enough staff to get things done properly.

What would you do if your manager fired several key employees to try to ‘streamline’ and that caused all sorts of problems?

That’s what happened to a department in this story, so a bunch of other workers in that department lined up and quit one after another, causing a ton of issues that the manager had to deal with for weeks.

Manager causes mass quitting spree So, for context, I work at a grocery store as a cashier supervisor, and of course with the COVID virus at the time, everything there is chaotic and stressful.

This is a big mistake.

My manager decided that she was going to try and make everything run smoother and fire 3 of our best cashiers. (My manager isnt a huge fan of younger people and these 3 happened to be between the ages of 16 and 18. Hm). This was a huge blow for our department. They worked harder than the majority of the cashiers we have and having them fired meant the amount of people we ring through per hour went down by a lot.

The remaining workers have to pick up the slack.

A lot of us werent happy with what happened. We were all very close and worked very well together so having them fired broke a lot of routines we had. So we devised a plan (que the revenge). The day the 3 cashiers got fired, some of us that remained (5 total) got together and decided that a bunch of us would all quit at once. (No one likes working there. Theres a lot of people who are mistreated, including me)

I bet the manager was freaking out.

We decided that 4 would go in, one after the other and hand in their resignation. All 4 stated that they would work 1 more shift and would not be back after that. I decided that I would stay and continue to work (just because I couldnt find a new job that payed as good as my current one) and keep everyone updated on what was happening after they quit. Result:

This is going to cause havoc.

My manager took a sick day because she got so stressed with everyone quitting

She had to redo the entire schedule for the following week to cover the shifts of those who left

We now don’t have enough cashiers to work during the week. (We’re down to 9 total and need 10 for a single day)

Employees from other departments have had to cover some of the shifts for the people who left, putting them behind in their own work

Now they look desperate for hiring, which never helps.

A mass hiring spree is currently underway which makes the company look really bad, due to the turnover. Dont mess with a tight knit group of experienced workers. It will come back to bite you.

Managers need to learn that firing people for no cause almost never works out the way they hope it to.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

This commenter went through something similar.

Keeping your job is often the only real option.

The other employees took the brunt of the fallout.

This person says the manager didn’t suffer.

This should have gotten the attention of upper management.

Managers always seem to be shooting themselves in the foot.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a team who hated their assistant manager so much they banded together to get him fired.