Bride Invited Her Dad To Her Civil Ceremony And Her Destination Wedding, But He Doesn’t Plan To Go To Either One

A wedding day is something many little girls dream about. It’s a day when they get to feel like a princess. But all the planning and preparing can feel unimportant when the people you love turn their backs on you.

Imagine wanting your dad to be at your wedding and walk you down the aisle, but he refuses to attend because he doesn’t approve of your fiancé. Would you rethink the marriage, try to convince your dad to change his mind, or find someone else to walk you down the aisle?

In this story, one bride-to-be is in this exact situation, and more than anything, it makes her sad. She doesn’t agree with her dad’s feelings about her fiancé. In fact, she thinks his own failed marriage proves he doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

Regardless, her wedding day is approaching, and her dad’s attitude is making her feel sad about a day that should make her feel happy.

Let’s read all about it.

My narc dad is officially a jerk…he will not be attending my wedding because of “work”… I’m getting married this week and I invited my dad to both my civil ceremony which is this weekend and my destination wedding (next month). I’ve always had a rocky relationship with my dad due to his narc ways and it’s always felt like walking on eggshells with him due to his explosive moods. Long story short he doesn’t approve of my marriage but used the excuse of his job that he needs to work on Friday and that’s why he can’t make it to my civil ceremony. I’m not surprised but it just sucks that he made it seem that he would be there a few weeks ago.

He really doesn’t like her fiancé.

He told me that he doesn’t believe in my marriage being very bright in a few words because he thought I was more intelligent to marry someone that makes more income (side note my fiancé is currently working on that). He is still very old school and thinks that a woman should never make more than a man. He also said that he hopes I don’t regret my decision and end up getting a divorce. He basically is not giving me his blessing and said some really mean things about my fiancé and I.

Being a provider isn’t all that matters in a marriage.

It just sucks that he’s such an unhappy person and couldn’t be there for his only daughter getting married. I never expected anything more or less than his support and blessing but instead all the opposite. My dad is alone and blames my mom for everything but never accepts that my mom divorced him because of his selfish, horrible ways. He only was a provider for my mom but always verbally abused her and treated her like a doormat.

He really sounds horrible.

He cut my brother out of his life because he is gay and also was extremely mean to him because he was obese and wasn’t “boyish” enough since he was a child. And that was another reason why he doesn’t want to participate in my wedding. He also mentioned to my mom that he never wants to meet my fiancés family or mix with those “people”. And the sad part is he brings up the Bible and the things of the Lord. He’s so hypocritical and I can’t believe I was right at the end….I knew deep down that he wouldn’t want to be part of my future….

That’s so sad that her dad doesn’t want to be at her wedding.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

She doesn’t need his negativity.

He’s not going to change.

This person is glad the dad isn’t attending the wedding.

She has to accept it.

It can be hard to realize that a parent doesn’t want to be there for you and doesn’t wish you the best in life or trust you to make the right decisions for your life. In this story, the bride is dealing with grief almost in the same way she would if her dad were no longer here. He’s choosing to turn his back on her at a very important time in her life, and their relationship will never recover from this.

However, I agree with the comments that tell her the wedding will be happier without him and his negativity there to ruin the day. She needs to go through the stages of grief, find someone else to walk her down the aisle, and enjoy her wedding with the rest of her family who actually does love her, care about her, and want to be there to support her at this important time in her life.

He made his choice, and she has to accept it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family says they support her art career, but they still don’t want to pay her for product.