Bridesmaid Who Doesn’t Drink Feels Pressured at Wedding and Left Self-Conscious

What is it with people and drinking these days?

It seems like folks are boozing more than ever, which is completely fine.

Hey, go ahead and do you, if that’s what you want to do.

But there are plenty of people who don’t want to drink alcohol and, for some reason, certain individuals like to give them a hard time about it.

It’s pretty mind-blowing to think that anyone would care what another person puts into their body, but here we are…

In today’s story, a woman talked about how constant pressure and questions about her abstaining from drinking at a friend’s wedding made what should have been a fun weekend into a real bummer.

Read on and get all the details below.

AITA for not drinking at my friend’s wedding?

“I don’t drink at all. Not for any big reason, but all my friends know this. Leah and I have been good friends since middle school, so when she asked me to be a bridesmaid in her wedding, I was excited.

There always has be some kind of problem, right?

On to the current issue: Her wedding was Saturday evening, but everything started on Friday night. Her family hosted a dinner for all of us, and being a part of the wedding party, I attended. Throughout the night, I was offered drinks, but I always declined. At some point, shots were given to the entire table to toast to the couple, and I just took the shot glass they handed to me to go along with it. After everyone took their shots, she looked at me and said, “You’re really not going to drink that?”

I’ll never understand why folks care if OTHER PEOPLE drink…it’s so weird.

I just told her no, but if she wanted it, she could have it. It was going to go to waste with me, so if someone else wanted it, then it was all theirs. She stared at me for a few seconds and said back, “Do you seriously have to start this right now?” I was confused because I didn’t know what she expected me to do. Besides, she’s aware I don’t drink, so I don’t really know what she meant by that. Come the wedding day, the maid of honor was making mimosas for everyone and asked me if I wanted one. As usual, I declined. Drinks were given throughout the day, but I always said no whenever offered one.

Again, who cares…?

Eventually, when all the bridesmaids were getting ready, one of the other girls asked me if I didn’t drink at all, and I said yes. That prompted a few of the girls to ask why. I understand that it’s odd to meet people who don’t drink, so naturally, questions will be asked. I just explained that it wasn’t my cup of tea, and we moved on. I will say, for the rest of the time, while we were getting ready, I was still asked if I would like any, but I kept saying no. In case it matters, I wouldn’t have been able to drink anyway. I was driving myself to and from the wedding, so drinking either way was out of the question. Then, at the wedding, Leah’s photographer and videographer asked us to take glasses of wine they set up for us and to chug them. I was at the far end of the line they had us in, so I just pretended to drink mine. One of the other girls offered to take mine afterwards, so I dumped what was in my glass into hers.

Jeez, give it a rest, people!

Leah saw this and told me, “You know, it isn’t going to kill you just to drink it. It’s just a drink. No different from water or apple juice.” I thought about it all day yesterday, and I’m just wondering if I missed something? I talked to my best friend about it, and she said she wasn’t sure why any of that would be upsetting to Leah, but she also doesn’t drink. So I’m not sure if there’s something to this that either of us is not understanding. I’m not sure if I made Leah upset somehow, but I plan to ask her later. She’s on her honeymoon until next Sunday, so I won’t be hearing from her anytime soon. AITA?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was stunned when her friends finally admitted the reason for their falling out.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user said she’s NTA.

Another person agreed.

And this individual spoke up.

If you believed that peer pressure goes away after high school, this story is proof that it never disappears!

There are plenty of grown-up adults out there who still make a big deal about what other folks choose to do or not do.

Pretty weird, huh?

If you’re faced with pressure like this, all you can do is what’s best for you and forget about these folks.

They must be unhappy about something to act this way, right?

The “Why don’t you drink?” question gets really old, really fast…