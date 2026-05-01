Old Lady Yells At Noisy Construction Workers Next Door, So The Neighbors Report Her

Imagine living next to a little old lady who isn’t exactly sweet. She does multiple things that annoy you, but one day she actually insults you to your face. Would you let her get away with it or would you find a way to scare her into leaving you alone?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he chooses the second approach. His revenge seems to have worked.

Let’s read all about it.

I took revenge on my 75 year old neighbor My(29M) have been living with with my boyfriend (24M) for a year, but I have been living at that place for about 4 years now. During this time I had some problems with my next door neighbor (a lady who lives alone and is between 70 and 80 years old). Previously I have caught her trespassing into my property on 4 different occasions with different excuses (that she wanted to see my yard, in another that she wanted to repair something in her house and it was easier from my yard, etc) and besides that, we always have a problem with her daughter parking in my house, blocking my entrance and leaving for a couple of hours. Which forces me to park 2 blocks away from my own house.

They can’t even call a tow truck.

If they happen to be at their house, they would just purposely ignore me and move their car whenever they want. Unfortunately calling a tow company or the police is not an option in my country, I previously called them and neither of them arrived… These were minor issues with her, until last week when we had a more delicate situation.

The neighbor didn’t know he was home.

It was Thursday and around 1pm (a time when I usually wouldn’t be home). I had a worker fixing some things in my yard, so he was making a reasonable amount of noise. That day I had not parked my car in the garage and was working from home in my living room looking down the street. When I looked up I saw my neighbor peeking into my house, noticing that my car was not there and running in shouting things at my worker (how was it possible that he was making noise, that she was trying to sleep, that he was not polite, that he was shameless, bla bla).

She’s trespassing.

When I realized this situation, I ran out to where she was and asked her (what do you think you are doing?) To which she turns around and starts yelling at me (all this inside my property). I start to get upset and tell her: I don’t care about your point of view, it’s 1 o’clock in the afternoon, get off my property or I will call the police. She kept yelling at me and saying that I had to be quite because she was an old lady.

This is really getting out of hand.

My boyfriend heard all the commotion and came out to see what was going on. She turned to look at my boyfriend, turned to look at me and said, “Now I get it, you’re a couple of [hurtful names]. That’s why you think you can argue with me. Now I get it, you are just a couple of [another insult].” To which I took out my cell phone, started recording and replied: “Repeat again what you just said.” And she, with all certainty, repeated it. Adding that we were going to hell and that God was going to punish us.

He reported her.

She finally got off my property and went home. I went back to mine and with the anger I had at the time, I drafted and filed a discrimination and trespassing complaint against her. I was also about to upload the video to social media but my boyfriend (rightfully so) stopped me from doing it. The complaint that I filed it is not a criminal case since I do not have sufficient grounds for it, but I filed the complaint before a Human Rights Comissions. A week after the incident, I was notified that my complaint (as I feared) did not have sufficient grounds for a case, but that they offer me a conciliation forum between me and my neighbor. This of course, is useless.

But he wasn’t done.

However, this is where I might have taken it too far. I scanned the document and I edited it a little bit, and basically added (in a more fancy manner) that “The Commissions warns my neighbor that if she continues trespassing, blocking my entrance and/or insulting me and my boyfriend with judgemental comments, she would be liable to criminal consequences” in order to keep her out of my business. I left the document as if the Commission had notified her and waited to see if she would see it.

It seemed to work.

I saw when she picket it up from her entrance and could see the panick on her face and ran inside her house. Since then I have not had a single problem with her, she never parks at my entrance, she does not even dare to stare at me or my property. I know that I might have taken things too far, but at the end of the day, there was no harm done. After all, if there are no consequences, she would of continued her behavior and now we can all mind our own business 🙂

Well, that was one way to get her to back off. Did he go too far, or was his approach reasonable? Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

One person is on his side.

But another person suggests destroying the evidence.

Technically, he broke the law.

But this person is in a similar situation.

At least she’s minding her own business now.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who started a pig farm after the city wouldn’t leave him alone about buying his land.