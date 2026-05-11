Couple Gives Up King Bed Room to Complaining Guest and Gets Upgraded to a Suite

Some people make a sport out of complaining to customer service.

This couple had reserved a room with a king bed at a hotel. But when they arrived to check in, they overheard a woman complaining about not getting a king bed in her previously booked queen room. They’ve had enough of the woman, so they gave their reservation to her.

What happened next was so satisfying. Read the full story below to find out.

A Very Nice Front Desk Agent This was a few years back. My wife and I had reserved a room through the hotel website. We reserved a room with a king bed. We arrived at the hotel and headed for check-in. There was a Karen ahead of us, giving the agent a boatload of grief because she wanted a king bed (all alone, mind you), even though she had reserved a queen room. Well, I couldn’t stand listening to this self-entitled woman any longer. So, I stepped up and told the front desk person to give Karen our room so we could check in.

They were pleasantly surprised about what the agent did for them.

The front desk agent agreed, and Karen went off in a huff. We stepped up, and the agent started typing away. He looked up at us and said, “Thank you for being a loyal customer. We are upgrading you to a junior suite!” My wife and I were like, “What???” The moral of the story is: it pays to be kind.

Looks like good deeds are still rewarded.

Other people in the comments section share their two cents.

A valid observation.

This one shares their personal experience.

Some wise words from this person.

This user shares some useful information.

And another reader chimes in.

Here’s some proof that you catch more bees with honey than vinegar.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a cashier who had to tell a customer she couldn’t use her WIC card to buy the bread she wanted.