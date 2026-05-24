Designated Driver Revokes Favors After Sibling and Friends Demand Last-Minute Plan Changes

Volunteering to pick up your sibling and their friends at midnight at the train station after cutting your own night short should come with at least a baseline of gratitude.

In this story, a guy who had been hosting friends agreed to end his night early and drive out of his way to pick up his sibling and her friends.

But when he decided to swing by a convenience store on the way home, he didn’t expect such a visceral reaction.

Three slammed doors later and a chorus of unhappy voices later, he realized just how ungrateful his sibling really was.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for adding a stop after picking up my sister and her friends from the train station? So my sister and her friends were out on the town in a nearby city. Close enough to take a train, but too far to Uber for a reasonable price. While she was out of the house, I had some friends over to swim.

Then he got an unexpected phone call.

As midnight approached, I heard my phone ringing by the poolside. My sister was calling — she needed me to pick up and drop off all of her friends.

So he decided to take time out of his night and help her out.

Not wanting to be a bad brother, I accepted and ended my night of fun with my friends early. I asked my friends if it was okay that I end the night, they accepted, and we all got out of the pool and dried off. But we had ended the night sooner than expected and decided to go to a local convenience store to get some snacks and make the night just a little longer.

So he lets his sister know there might be a bit of a delay.

I called my sister back and told her that she may have to wait at the station since I was hanging out with my friends and we all wanted to go to the convenience store first. She asked how long it would take and I said maximum 20 minutes, and she agreed like it was no problem.

Then came yet another change of plans.

So I left the house, and on the way there I thought to myself — I could just pick them up first so they don’t have to wait at the train station. It’s the middle of the night, so it would be safer, they would still have to wait 20 minutes (just in the car now instead of at the train station), and it also gives them the option to join us and get food or drinks at the convenience store — which I figured they might want since they were all coming back from a long night of drinking.

He didn’t think this would make a difference to anyone else.

So I made the call to get them first before going to the convenience store. I figured they wouldn’t mind since, all said and done, they would get home at a similar time and it saved them from waiting outside at the train station at midnight. I drove there and the train was delayed, but they arrived within a few minutes of me and my friends getting there. All 4 of them came off the train and made their way to my car, getting in by opening all 3 passenger doors.

That’s when the real drama started.

I told them we were going to the convenience store first before I dropped them off, and suddenly everyone went quiet — and then really mad. They started yelling and slammed all 3 of the car doors they had opened.

They began acting like this was somehow a huge inconvenience to them.

They yelled that if they had known this, they would have just bought an Uber. I said they could still buy an Uber now, and that they knew 20 minutes would be added to the time it took to drop them off either way.

He wasn’t a fan of their attitude, so he started to push back.

After that I insisted on not driving them anywhere, but as time passed I decided it wasn’t a big deal. A few weeks later, I was about to agree to drive them again before one of them added a snarky comment about the fact that I might not be over what they did. I then told them it was off and I wouldn’t be driving them. To me, I am standing my ground after they disrespected my time and my car, but I’ve been thinking — maybe I’m the AH and should just let this go. So, AITA?

What an ungrateful attitude to have towards someone who’s just trying to help you out.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about siblings who treat every social outing like a weird competition.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

Surely a free ride is worth at least a little inconvenience.

This commenter also takes real issue with this entitled behavior.

This commenter shares an adage that fits this story perfectly.

The free rides end here.

When you’re accepting a favor from someone who’s already gone out of their way for you, the correct response is a heartfelt “thank you” — not a bratty tantrum befitting of a 12-year-old.

This guy didn’t have to end his night early, and he certainly didn’t have to waste his own gas money to save his sibling a little trouble.

Those three slammed doors were the last ones he’ll ever open for them.