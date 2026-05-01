Fed Up With Constant Corrections, This Employee Finally Flipped the Script on the Office “Grammar Police”

Some people delight in making others feel bad.

This woman was working with a coworker who always corrected everyone else’s formatting and grammar mistakes. So she inserted some minor mistakes in her coworker’s work when she wasn’t looking.

Read the full story below for more details.

Guess we’ll all become the grammar police I had a coworker, let’s call her Maureen. She would always go out of her way to correct formatting and grammatical mistakes, although they really weren’t formatting or grammatical mistakes. Most of these were just differences in phrasing, personal choice. All of the team members got upset over it, as if she were using this to make everyone look bad. But since the bosses knew this was going on, they didn’t give her credit for other people’s work.

This woman concocted the prefect revenge on her coworker.

One day, Maureen signed into my computer with her credentials so she could quickly print something for a meeting and forgot to sign herself out. Oh boy! big mistake on her part. I went into the shared drive and pulled up all the documents she had touched that day to change wording, mistype words, and change the one space after a period to two spaces. Nothing major, just trivial stuff. All in all, it took me about three minutes, and then I signed out of her credentials and logged in with mine. Other team members stumbled upon these errors over the course of the next several days in the shared drive. Everyone took great glee in pointing them out. Maureen did not. Honestly, I don’t know why she didn’t check the time stamps on these things, but she didn’t and had to put up with her “mistakes” being pointed out over and over again.

Doesn’t feel too good to have others point out your mistakes, does it?

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There’s something very satisfying about correcting a grammar nerd.

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