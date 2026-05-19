Friends Split Gas Money on Road Trip, but One Passenger Finds a Clever Way to Avoid Paying

Imagine being in college, and you and a bunch of your friends don’t have car. However, a couple of your friends do have cars, and they’re willing to give the whole friend group a ride as long as they pitch in for gas money.

What would you do if you realized one of your friends was scamming the group and never actually paid for gas? Would you talk to him about it or rat him out to the rest of the friend group to get revenge?

In this story, one person was in this exact situation, and when they figured out that one of their friends had come up with a clever way to avoid paying for gas, he told everyone else in his friend group what was going on. Instead of confronting the scammer about what he was doing, they came up with a plan to get revenge.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

No Gas Money, No Ride! My freshman college year myself and a couple other friends had cars but many of our peers did not. Whenever we went out as a group you’d chip in towards gas to whichever car you were riding in. One guy though (~Mike) would always change cars at the gas station. It took me awhile to realize the scam.

Here’s how he did it…

As soon as we’d pull in he’d get out to use the restroom then get in another car for the remainder of the ride. He’d say he already paid the car he just vacated if asked. I never questioned that but it dawned on me that I’d never actually seen Mike hand over any cash. I asked my other friends about it later and everyone went through a round of “Sonofagun!” when we realized what he was doing.

They did things differently next time.

The next time we went out we picked a destination much farther than usual, ~30 miles away from school. When we stopped for gas, one car did not pull in but parked up the street. The other cars (one he was in) each went to the pumps as far apart from each other as possible.

It was the last time he tried to pull this off.

Sure enough, he gets out and heads over to the other one. But, we both pulled out and left him there. I have no idea how he got back to school but we saw him the next day. I am pretty sure he never went anywhere with us after that either.

What a jerk! He got away with that scam for far too long.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who is using the credit card companies own envelopes against them.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person approves of the revenge.

Thirty miles really isn’t all that far.

One person shares a story about a poor student.

Another person shares a story about a guy who wouldn’t pay for gas money.

I’m surprised the former friend was able to get away with that scam for so long. If OP hadn’t realized what he was up to, it may have gone on much longer, or forever. He was clever but awful at the same time to take advantage of his friends like that.

It’s possible that he literally didn’t have the money and couldn’t afford to help pay for gas. If that were the case, he should’ve been honest instead of lying and pretending he was paying when he wasn’t. Lying is really the biggest problem here.

I wonder how he ended up getting home. I assume he had to call someone to pick him up. It sounds like they were too far away for him to walk back, which I’m sure was intentional.

If he was the only one switching cars at the gas station, you’d think the friends would’ve been suspicious about what was going on a lot sooner.