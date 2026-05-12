He Forgot to Request Time Off to Propose to His Girlfriend, and When a Coworker Refused to Cover His Shift, He Blamed Her

One would think a guy hyping up his concert proposal for weeks would remember to actually take the night off the job. But in this story, that’s not what happened at all.

Instead, he scheduled himself to work the same night he planned to propose, forgot to put in a time-off request, and then expected his coworkers to bail him out.

So when one restaurant worker said no because she had her own week to worry about, he had no backup options left.

The shift went on, the concert ended without him, and he ended up proposing in a parking lot.

Now he’s blaming her for the disaster, but she’s not so sure she’s really at fault.

Read on to decide for yourself.

AITA for making my coworker miss his proposal because I wouldn’t cover his shift? I (29F) work at a restaurant with this guy we can call him “Mark”. A few weeks ago he told everyone he was planning to propose to his girlfriend during a concert they were going to, and he kept hyping it up nonstop.

There was one big problem, though.

The problem is that he scheduled himself to work that same night and apparently forgot to request it off. A few days beforehand he started begging people to switch with him. Nobody wanted to because it was a Saturday night shift. He eventually asked me because I technically wasn’t scheduled that day.

She wasn’t feeling overly enthusiastic about this idea at all.

I had a pretty full week, (personal stuff) and I didn’t really feel like it so I told him I can’t cover it. He kept asking and was asking me what plans I have but I didn’t (if you’re wondering why he didn’t ask the others, one of them was flying and the other one had something specific I don’t remember). So Mark had to work.

Mark’s grand engagement plan pretty much fell apart after that.

Apparently he tried to rush to the concert after his shift, but by the time he got there the moment he planned was ruined because the band had already played their big final song. He ended up proposing afterward in the parking lot and according to him it “wasn’t special anymore.”

Now this employee wonders if she’s at fault for refusing to help him out.

After he was a little passive aggressive to me and complained a little that I ruined it. But I feel like forgetting to request off for your own proposal is not my responsibility. AITA?

Sounds like this was a whole lot of “not her problem.”

Redditors are sure to have some strong opinions on this one.

There was really no reason Mark couldn’t have just found another place to propose.

The proposal definitely fit this guy’s personality — and not in a good way.

Favors are nice to do when you can, but at the end of the day, they’re not compulsory.

This commenter hopes Mark learned a valuable lesson from all of this.

This whole story really boils down to one fact: Mark forgot to take his own proposal night off work. Everything that happened after that was him reacting to his own mistake.

This woman had every right to keep her own week intact, and the fact that he turned passive aggressive after she said no says more about him than the missed moment.

She didn’t sabotage the proposal — he did by treating it like an afterthought.

Next time, he really needs to learn how to plan ahead better.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who refused to keep giving his coworker rides to work because he left a mess in his car.