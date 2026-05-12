Mom Sets “One Reminder” Rule After Relatives Keep Asking for Kids’ Schedule Updates

Moms know there’s no job quite as exhausting as being the family’s emotional scheduler.

This mom has been doing it for years — sending repeated reminders about school events, appointments, and sports activities to every relative who wants to be in her kids’ lives.

But after years of repeating herself, she finally announced she’d be giving one notification per event and nothing more.

So when her family missed a field day, shifted the blame, and accused the mom of being rude when she didn’t relent on her boundary, she was stuck wondering if she’s somehow the villain.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for telling my mom I’m done reminding everyone about my kids’ events? I’m a mom with a packed schedule and I’m getting burnt out being the “family calendar” for everyone else. My kids have school events, sports, field days, appointments and so on.

This comes with a big mental burden.

For years I’ve been the one reminding family members multiple times so they can show up if they want to. A few weeks ago, I told everyone that I was done doing repeated reminders.

She sets a strong boundary with her family.

I said from now on, everyone would get one notification about events (except my grandma because she genuinely struggles remembering and doesn’t use technology much). I specifically told them to put things in their calendars if they cared about attending.

It soon became clear this all went in one ear and out the other.

Today my mom texted me asking if my daughter’s field day was today and what time it ended. I had already told her about it weeks prior. She then said she was nearby and heading back that direction soon. At which point it was over.

So she reasserts her annoyance with her family.

I got irritated and responded that I already told everyone, that I can’t keep track of everyone else’s schedules on top of my own, and that if events matter to people they need to write them down themselves. I also said I get asked the same questions 3-4 times a month and I’m over it.

Her family was quick to guilt her for it in return.

She got upset and said my “attitude” was uncalled for because she cares about my kids and tries to attend things. I told her it wasn’t attitude, it was a boundary, and that once I tell someone about an event my responsibility is done.

Still, her mom’s words got to her head.

Now I’m wondering if I crossed a line with how blunt I was, or if this is a reasonable boundary after years of mental load. AITA? Or just irritated and overdue for setting limits?

It’s time for this family to start picking up some of the slack.

What did Reddit have to say?

Maybe technology can come to save the day here.

This user sort of sees where her family is coming from.

Shared calendars seem to exist for this very reason.

Moms already have more than enough to worry about without all this extra nonsense.

She didn’t get rude, she got real.

After years of being the unpaid family secretary, she gave her relatives one simple expectation: write it down yourselves.

The “attitude” they’re upset about is just her finally protecting her own time.

If her family wants to get more involved, they can use a calendar like every other adult.

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