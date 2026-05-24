He Tried to Get Creative With His D&D Campaign, but His Group Raked Him Over the Coals

Dungeons & Dragons is an extremely time-consuming activity that requires a lot of knowledge of inside baseball. There are a seemingly infinite amount of rules, and, generally speaking, a great deal of room for creative expression…or so you would think.

What would you do if you accidentally got involved with a D&D group that was more controlling than they were fun? One guy recently panicked about the inner machinations of his campaign on Reddit. Here’s what went down.

AITA for turning my D&D Party against me because of an “Accident”

My friends and I have been playing this campaign for over a year now, and we’ve been pretty consistent with each session.

However I feel like I made a huge mistake, and don’t know if I should pull out of the campaign.

These stakes really can feel massively high in the moment.

Our party ended up in a brothel looking for information about a bandit leader who lived in the city.

Through role play we discovered that the workers were trapped by their boss, who was a demon.

Sounds like a pretty intense session.

My character is a chaotic good Druid, so I figured if I would started a small fire, then we could escape while the fire made a distraction.

My DM did not like this.

I guess that’s their prerogative…

What I said would start as small flames on the curtains, he escalated into the entire brothel burning down, and that we had five minutes to get out of the collapsing building.

Even more, he said that there was a curse on the workers that prevented them from leaving.

Sounds like this guy might have bigger beef than just the game?

My party blamed me for committing an unnecessary war crime, but I kept protesting that I just wanted to start a little fire and that I didn’t think would burn so quickly.

Some of the party agreed that our DM burned the brothel down too quickly, but one of my friends playing an aasimar and another player were very upset, and role played ratting my character out to the city guard.

These people perhaps may need to touch some grass.

We ended the session with my character low on HP and hiding in the sewer.

Should I tell the DM not to include my character in our next session, or AITA?

This may be a fantasy world, but the same rules of etiquette apply as in real life.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who was totally humiliated when he learned the real reason his friends had ditched him.

Let’s see how the Reddit community and D&D whizzes weighed in.

The comments immediately clocked the situation for what it was.



Some D&D experts offered their insight.



And critiqued the DM’s leadership style.



One person put the situation into perspective.



But another encouraged him to shake it off.



Sounds like it may be time for him to conjure up a new friend group.