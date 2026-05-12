His Dad Demanded He Stop Playing—But What This Teen Was Actually Doing in the Game Left Him Frustrated and Misunderstood

Parenting can be challenging, and some parents tune out their children’s words from time to time. For example, if the parent thinks the child is talking back and arguing with them, they might just start repeating their demand over and over again without actually listening to what the child is trying to say.

Sometimes this approach actually works, but sometimes it doesn’t.

Imagine needing to go to the bathroom, but your dad tells you to stay in the living room. Would you obey him or do what you need to do?

In this story, one boy shares what happens when his young brother is in this exact situation with their dad. The dad stops listening to what the younger brother is saying, so that leaves the boy with a decision to make.

I’m pretty sure the decision he makes will get the dad’s attention! It definitely got the older brother’s attention! Let’s read all about it.

Dad said “Do it out here”… so he did So this happened just now. My younger brother was playing videogames almost all day after he got home from school, and then my parents told him it’s time to get off. We’ll call my dad Dad and my younger brother YB.

The younger brother made excuses.

YB: I have homework to do, can’t I just do it on my computer? Dad: Do it out here! YB: But I have to finish a form for some other class. Dad: Do it out here!

The dad clearly stopped paying attention.

But I have to go to the bathroom. Dad: (clearly not listening at this point) Do it out here! YB: uses the living room floor as the bathroom That’s basically it… My younger brother is sorta and idiot

Gross! Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person shares the consequences they would’ve suffered for doing the same thing.

I’d love to know the answer to this question too.

I’m surprised there weren’t more comments, but I’ll add a comment of my own. That little boy certainly sounds like a handful! Hopefully, his dad learned after this instance that he needs to pay more attention to what his kids are saying instead of putting his parenting on autopilot.

I assume the dad would’ve reacted in one of two ways. He was probably either mad and scolded the boy for obeying him even though the circumstances should’ve been an exception to the rule. Or, perhaps he found the situation funny when he realized why his son did what he did.

Either way, it seems that the older brother found the situation amusing enough to share. It’s interesting that he thinks this situation perfectly captures the type of kid his younger brother is. I bet there are a lot more interesting stories he could share.

Hopefully the dad will listen next time.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a teen who has spent a decade raising her younger siblings, and thinks it’s time to walk away from her family for good.