May 5, 2026 at 1:55 pm

‘His daddy hyping him up to go down the stairs is the cutest thing.’ – An Owner Encouraged His Pup To Be Brave On A Flight Of Stairs

by Matthew Gilligan

dog on a set of stairs

TikTok/@ginanicholee

Puppies are basically just like little kids, right?

You bet they are!

And, just like kiddos, they need encouragement when they try out new things!

A woman named Gina showed TikTok viewers how her partner encouraged their puppy to make the treacherous journey down a flight of stairs.

dog on some stairs

TikTok/@ginanicholee

The video’s text overlay reads, “His daddy hyping him up to go down the stairs is the cutest thing.”

The puppy was at the top of the staircase and the man said, “Trust in yourself,” “come on, boy,” and  “good job!”

dog walking down stairs

TikTok/@ginanicholee

The dog was obviously inspired and finally made his way down the stairs.

made his way down

The video’s caption reads, “This is the cutest thing ever!”

dog on some stairs

TikTok/@ginanicholee

Here’s the video.

@ginanicholee

This is the cutest thing ever! 🥹🥰😍 #puppiesoftiktok #tiktokpets #puppytok #fypシ

♬ original sound – 𝑮𝒊𝒏𝒂 ♡⊹

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 12.25.21 PM His daddy hyping him up to go down the stairs is the cutest thing. An Owner Encouraged His Pup To Be Brave On A Flight Of Stairs

Another individual was impressed.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 12.25.32 PM His daddy hyping him up to go down the stairs is the cutest thing. An Owner Encouraged His Pup To Be Brave On A Flight Of Stairs

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 12.25.43 PM His daddy hyping him up to go down the stairs is the cutest thing. An Owner Encouraged His Pup To Be Brave On A Flight Of Stairs

Congrats to this pooch for overcoming his fears!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

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