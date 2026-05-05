‘His daddy hyping him up to go down the stairs is the cutest thing.’ – An Owner Encouraged His Pup To Be Brave On A Flight Of Stairs

Puppies are basically just like little kids, right?

You bet they are!

And, just like kiddos, they need encouragement when they try out new things!

A woman named Gina showed TikTok viewers how her partner encouraged their puppy to make the treacherous journey down a flight of stairs.

The video’s text overlay reads, “His daddy hyping him up to go down the stairs is the cutest thing.”

The puppy was at the top of the staircase and the man said, “Trust in yourself,” “come on, boy,” and “good job!”

The dog was obviously inspired and finally made his way down the stairs.

made his way down

The video’s caption reads, “This is the cutest thing ever!”

Here’s the video.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another individual was impressed.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Congrats to this pooch for overcoming his fears!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.