Man Forced to Intervene After Neighbor’s Aggressive Dog Attacks Him and His Dog on a Walk

Imagine walking your dog when a neighbor’s dog sees your dog and lunges forward aggressively. If the dog was tied up and therefore unable to actually hurt your dog, would you just keep walking, or would you yell at the dog?

In this story, one dog owner is in this situation, and he chooses to yell at the neighbor’s dog. When someone who lives in the house comes out to see what’s going on, he yells even more.

Now, he’s wondering if he overreacted. Was his reaction perfectly reasonable under the circumstances?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AIO: Just yelled at my neighbor’s because of their dog I have some less than desirable neighbors (junk In their yard, revolving door of undesirable people coming and going, broken down cars in the yard). They have a pretty aggressive dog that’s always tied up in the side yard. Not usually a problem because it’s away from the street/side walk. This morning it was tied up on the front porch with a 10’ plus rope. I was walking by with my dog, their dog comes flying out of the porch from where I couldn’t see it and nearly makes contact with my dog.

He responded by yelling.

Here’s where I feel like I overreacted: I don’t normally yell, I usually stay calm in any situation, this time I go 0-100. I just started yelling at the house, “Hey! Get your dog out of the side walk!” And so on. The first person to come out is a teenage kid who I (still at 100) yeld at to get his dog. Then the dad comes out and says “don’t cuss at my son”

He wonders if he overreacted.

To which I believe I said “get your dog” and then I walked away. In hindsight sight I think this was built up from all the other times (I walk by this house every day) that the dog barked and lunged from the side yard and startled me. Anyway, am I overreacting?

He was scared, protective of his dog, and reacted in anger. Was that extreme, or was it understandable?

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

This person thinks it’s time to make some calls.

Here’s another good point.

One person thinks it partly depends on the distance of the dog from the sidewalk.

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The dog is probably aggressive because he’s tied up outside all the time. Why even have a dog if you’re not going to love him and play with him?

I feel bad for the neighbor’s dog.

That said, no, I don’t think OP overreacted. He was walking his own dog, and he was scared of what the dog might do.

The neighbors don’t sound like very good dog owners.

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