“Spoiled or Supported?”: The Controversial Gift That Caused a Massive Argument Between Two Brothers

Most parents would want to see their kids happy and thriving.

This dad is planning on getting his daughter a Mini Cooper because she’s been obsessed with that car since she was young. Now, I understand a parent wanting to give the world to their adult child, and I think that’s admirable. But this man’s brother begs to differ.

You’d want to read his meddling brother’s reasons for disagreeing. Read the full story below.

AITA for Wanting to Get My Daughter a Mini? I (64M) have a daughter (25F). She has always been an easy kid and a very responsible and respectable person, too. My daughter and I have been discussing her move from New York City back to our hometown of Chicago. Her being back home means she may need a car. I brought it up with her, and she said she’d love a Mini Cooper. My wife and I both know they aren’t the most reliable cars, but my daughter has always been on top of things and makes decent money. Plus, she has been obsessed with these cars since high school. She wants a 4-door Mini Hardtop in white. I think it’s smart since she has a dog (a standard poodle), and it would overall make her life easier: vet trips, park trips, grocery shopping, commuting to work, and so on. This would be her first car ever, though, and that is where I ran into issues with my brother (67M).

This man’s brother had a lot to say about his parenting.

My brother says it’s stupid and that we shouldn’t entertain my daughter’s “bougie-ness.” He says she should get a practical car. When I said she loves those cars, he started ranting. He said my daughter is spoiled and always has been. He called her an “Oreo” (“Black on the outside, white on the inside”) and said I have made her entitled and bratty. He said my daughter wants to use me to get her a car. This is false.

A responsible and respectful daughter deserve good things.

My daughter can pay the monthly payments, gas, insurance, and more on her own. It’s just that, as her parents, my wife and I want to help. We did mention to my brother that we were thinking about buying it, and our daughter could pay us back with the monthly payments instead. I want to emphasize that my daughter is not spoiled. She is very hardworking, very smart, and very thankful for the life we have given her. That said, she has always liked expensive stuff: clothes, cars, nails, hair, restaurants, and so on. But she is still very respectful and in no way bratty.

This dad’s response to his brother is quite satisfying.

I called my brother a “woman-hating jerk.” I then said that he was bitter about the fact that my daughter defied the rich-kid stereotype by being smart and considerate. I said he and his boys live in a world where struggling is the only way they think people can deserve things. I said he thinks my daughter deserves nothing because she’s some spoiled princess. I also said that whatever issue he is having with his 30-something-year-old girlfriend should not be projected onto my kid. Then I kicked him out, and I haven’t spoken to him for about 8 days. He has texted me saying I took it too far by bringing up his lower income and so-called “dating preferences.” Our mother says I was mean to someone who has been acting out due to stress. Was I the jerk here?

Stress or no stress, I’d be fuming if someone judged my parenting and said rude things about my daughter, too. That brother deserved every harsh comment he got.

Other people in the comments section are chiming in.

Excellent point from this one.

An accurate observation.

Some sensible advice from this one.

Another user pipes up.

And people are taking his side.

Apparently, simply being a successful 25-year-old woman could ruffle some feathers.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about siblings who treat every social outing like a weird competition.