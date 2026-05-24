“I’m Calling the Cops:” Apartment Renter Sparks an All-Out War After Threatening Her Aggressive, Loud Neighbors

If you are going to live in an apartment, you have to expect that a certain level of noise from your neighbors is to be expected. On the other hand, you also have to know that you need to keep your volume down to a reasonable level as much as possible.

What would you do if a neighbor who was several doors down had music on so loud that you couldn’t sleep late on a Friday night?

That is what happened to the person in this story, so she finally walked down and shouted at the neighbor to close their window and keep it down, or she would call the cops.

After a brief argument, they shut their window, but when this girl got back to bed, she started wondering if she had overreacted and should have minded her own business.

AITA for asking my loud neighbors to close their window? I live in an apartment complex, not a high rise. There are two other apartment complexes similar on both sides of mine.

Living in an apartment with loud neighbors can be very annoying.

At 11:30 pm Friday night I am trying to sleep because I have to work in the morning, but I can hear these people screaming. (being very loud (party.) I check to make sure my windows are closed, and they are so I try to ignore it thinking they will quite down soon.

Wow, they must be extremely loud. I’m surprised that closer neighbors haven’t complained yet.

Nope, still very loud around midnight. So, I go outside and it sounds like they are right next door. I walk until it is loudest and find where they are, probably around 500 feet or so from my closest window. So, I try to get their attention and their neighbor below the pokes his head out and says “try living below them.”

It doesn’t matter what day it is, being loud this late at night is unacceptable.

After that I finally get their attention and they get aggressive with me when I’m trying to be nice about it. They are yelling out the window about how it’s only 11:30 on a Friday (noise ordinance is 10 p.m.) while I’m trying to talk quietly because we all have neighbors.

Hopefully, that will keep the noise contained.

Finally I tell them to close the windows or I’m going to call the cops. They start yelling a bunch of nasty stuff I’m not going to repeat and then finally close the window. Seems like it should be peace to everyone around them.

She really is overthinking this. She did nothing wrong.

Except me….now I can’t sleep because my over thinking brain is doing its thing. Was it rude of me to yell at them to keep it down on a Friday night? AITA?

No way. The apartment complex has a rule that says people have to be quiet past 10 PM. It doesn’t say only on weekdays.

Nobody knows what schedule other people work, so why not just be kind and try to keep the volume to a minimum?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

Check out what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

This commenter says that she put herself in danger trying to deal with it. Call the cops and let them do it.

Let the police deal with people like this.

This commenter says to go straight to the cops.

There is no reason to be screaming that late at night.

They are breaking the law, let the cops deal with it.

Her only mistake was giving them a chance to be reasonable in the first place. She should have just called the cops and forced them to keep it down.

Anyone who is playing loud music and screaming that late at night is not going to listen to reason. Notify the cops. Notify the landlord. Let them deal with the fallout so you can get a good night’s sleep.