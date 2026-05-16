She Took in a Tenant Only to Realize It Was Her High School Bully, and the Conflict Didn’t End There

Some bullies never grow up.

In this story, a woman became her high school bully’s landlord, but the bully was still trying to pick fights with her. Little did she know that the landlord was very much loved by her tenants, who all avenged her in one way or another.

Read the full story below.

Epic Revenge Against High School Bully I’m not petty or one to normally take revenge, but I inadvertently became the landlord of one of my high school bullies. At this point, I was 25 and well past HS, and it didn’t even phase me initially. I was young and had a big heart.

OP sounds like an amazing landlord.

We had massive low-income properties, which I managed for an absentee owner. I was the type of landlord who would take in people running from a bad situation and furnish their home with donated furnishings. I would buy tenants meals, work out payment arrangements if they couldn’t pay rent by giving them odd jobs, or spot them some cash when they ran into a jam. Tenants absolutely adored me because of the good I did for everyone.

This landlord’s tenants made the bully’s life inconvenient.

So anyways, this girl, for some bizarre reason, tried to start a fight with me in the lobby of the building, where my staff and tenants witnessed the interaction. I told her to grow up and that I wouldn’t be taking any disrespect from her now that we were grown adults. However, she sealed her fate, as word got around, and the entire building of 200+ units turned against her.

Here are some examples of the other tenants’ revenge.

Someone made a crude poster and cemented it on her door. Another tenant left heavy machinery running over her head and left for the weekend. People were heckling her anytime she walked through the building.

And this landlord got a little revenge of her own, too.

After about two weeks, she came and begged me to let her out of the lease. I let her go for her own safety and because things were escalating. Come moving day, I had my revenge.

Moving was going to be difficult!

I mysteriously lost the elevator key that day, just as the movers showed up. She went ballistic, kicking my office door and throwing a tantrum as I just smirked at her. My one petty moment in life, I’m now much older, and that was probably a bit much, but that girl really brought it on herself.

Now that’s solidarity against a bully!

Let’s read what other people have to say about this on Reddit.

Here’s the honest truth.

This user likes the story.

Another person chimes in.

This person has something to say.

And a clever motto from this reader.

This unreformed high school bully deserved everything she got.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was stunned when her friends finally admitted the reason for their falling out.