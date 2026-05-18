The Wardrobe Strike: Why a Frustrated Roommate’s Refusal to Put on Clothes Shattered His Brother’s Social Life

When you live with a sibling who likes to have friends over, you should be able to expect that they will let you know when they are bringing people over.

What would you do if they never gave you a heads up that friend were coming over even though you asked them to because you would often lounge in your underwear on the couch?

That is what happened to the brother in this story, so after asking him several times, he had an idea that made things awkward for everyone. Let’s see how long it took for his brother to get the hint.

Won’t warn me when you are bringing friends over? Fine. So, a few years ago I was renting a small 2-bedroom place with my brother.

He was very social, had lots of friends while I was more introverted. So, he would often bring “friends” (I often had never met these people before) over to hang out with him/us while I rarely, almost never did so.

I think I can see where this story is going.

Since in the summer it was extremely hot and we didn’t have any AC, it was pretty common that we would both just hang out in our underwear as a way to beat the heat. Especially myself as I’m a bigger guy who generates his own heat, in the winter I’m like a radiator and people will sit beside me just to absorb my extra heat.

It’s important to remember that we both did this on a pretty much daily basis, so it was never a surprise that one or the other of us was mostly undressed at any given time. So, I would be hanging out in my underwear watching tv or playing video games and my brother would walk in with anywhere from 2-4 people, and I would just get up and put on a shirt and shorts then sometimes come back out to hang with everyone depending on my mood.

This is a pretty reasonable request.

After they left, I would tell my brother “Hey, I don’t care if you’re having people over. bring over whoever you want, whenever you want. Just shoot me a text so I know to be decent.” Every time he would agree to do so, then just show up with friends and no warning again the next time.

I was getting frustrated but kept reiterating myself to him and he kept saying he would warn me “next time”. To make things better (or is it worse?) our entrance opened up right into the kitchen/living room, so the first thing his friends would see as they walked in was my big blindingly-pale bearded almost naked self-lounging on the couch.

Yeah, this would be weird for the guests.

(imagine walking into your home to see a fat tattooed Viking laying in full view in a ‘draw me like one of your French girls’ pose). They must have found it awkward, I know I did. Well, eventually I got tired of the situation and plotted some petty revenge with the hope that he would get the point.

I kind of feel bad for the guests. But it is funny.

The next time my brother showed up with a few friends, and I was in my underwear, I just sat there. For the next 3 or so hours I just sat in the middle of the living room playing video games in my underwear, occasionally talking to the other people.

No one said anything but I’m sure everyone felt awkward about it. The time after that, same thing; only this time I was watching Netflix. So, 3 or 4 of us sitting in the living room watching Netflix with me in my underwear and everyone else fully dressed.

He couldn’t be making it any more clear.

Each time my brother brought people around unannounced I refused to get dressed and no one ever called me out on it. If someone had called me out I was planning to apologize and say I had no idea anyone was coming over that I had to be decent for and then get dressed and come back out like nothing happened.

It’s about time he figured it out.

After a couple weeks of this my brother suddenly started texting me when he was bringing people over. Sometimes with a few minutes warning, sometimes with a few hours warning, so I would get up and put on some clothes.

He never brought someone over unannounced again, and no one ever walked in to see me chilling in my underwear again.

Sometimes you have to get creative in order to make your point, especially with siblings.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who didn’t expect closing her door to study to lead to a sibling blowout.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about this funny story.

He could’ve solved the problem right away.

Yeah, make it as awkward as possible.

They would all be funny.

This is a perfect way to put it.

This commenter wouldn’t mind at all.

Sometimes an awkward situation is just what you need.