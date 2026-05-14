May 14, 2026 at 12:55 am

Rescued Puppy Gets Cozy in Bed on First Night With New Owner

by Matthew Gilligan

dog laying in a bed

TikTok/@squidneyphil

There’s nothing quite like the love you receive when you rescue a dog and give them a safe, warm place to relax and enjoy life.

A woman named Sydney did that and she showed folks on TikTok how the pooch reacted to his first night sleeping in her house.

dog in a bed

TikTok/@squidneyphil

The video showed the dog stretched out on his bed on the floor.

The text overlay reads, “That first night’s sleep, knowing yesterday marked your last time ever having to sleep outside hits so different.”

dog in a bed

TikTok/@squidneyphil

Sydney gave him some pets and told the pooch, “Good morning.”

The video’s caption reads, “Porch puppy’s first night inside was a complete success.”

Sydney added, “He was nothing short of an angel baby the whole night and I hope he dreamed of nothing but all the love and support all of you have shown him. ”

dog in a bed

TikTok/@squidneyphil

Check out the video.

@squidneyphil

porch puppy’s first night inside was a complete success. he was nothing short of an angel baby the whole night and i hope he dreamed of nothing but all the love and support all of you have shown him. and yes, that is white noise playing in the background. i don’t play about a good night’s rest. 🤍💤 #porchpuppy #dogsoftiktok #straydog #puppy #fypシ

♬ sonido original – crybaby_subs

Sydney also posted a video of the first time she met her new best friend.

Take a look.

@squidneyphil

i talked to some of the neighbors that were out before i left for work and they said he’s been roaming the streets for a few weeks now and no one has claimed him. my heart literally cannot handle the idea of him wandering around like that looking for someone to love him 🙁 #dog #straydog #helpme #puppy #fypシ

♬ Chasing Your Light – RAMADHAN HUSEIN NUR JASMAN

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 8.49.19 AM Rescued Puppy Gets Cozy in Bed on First Night With New Owner

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 8.49.26 AM Rescued Puppy Gets Cozy in Bed on First Night With New Owner

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 8.49.35 AM Rescued Puppy Gets Cozy in Bed on First Night With New Owner

This fella knows that he’s now in his forever home.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.

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