Restaurant Employee Quits After Being Publicly Humiliated for Skipping Staff Retreat

Some bosses expect loyalty to the job, no matter what they ask of you.

So, what would you do if your boss got angry because you chose to spend a holiday weekend with your new spouse instead of attending an unpaid work retreat? Would you try to fix the situation? Or would the public embarrassment be enough to make you finally quit?

In the following story, one restaurant worker finds himself in this situation and decides to quit. Here’s how it all played out.

Boss yelled at me within earshot of my customers for spending labour day long weekend with my new wife instead of at a staff retreat. On short notice, my boss invited management (only in name, not in pay) to his cabin for a meeting on Labour Day weekend. I just got married the week before, and my wonderful new wife had a campsite booked for the long weekend, so it was a no-brainer: I will spend Labour Day with my wife instead of the people I labour for. That was apparently enough to warrant yelling at me within earshot of my customers (who were visibly uncomfortable after).

He tried to remain calm.

A couple of standout comments from my impromptu employer feedback: “I am really upset you couldn’t make it to the cabin this past weekend. We had some good ideas for the restaurant, and I want us all on the same page.” I just replied, “That’s fine, man, fill me in, and I’ll be on the same page.” So, he said, “What’s going on with you, man? I am looking for someone who wants to immerse themselves in this job, entirely.”

At this point, he had to bite his tongue.

To which I calmly replied, “It’s not a slight against the company. I just got married…and I did immerse myself in this job.” He got angrier and said, “I have a stack of resumes of people just dying to get in here.” To which I thought, “I am sure they will work as hard as I did for the amount of compensation I received.” But I just calmly reiterated that I have always been hardworking, reliable, and their “right hand guy.”

Fed up, he put in his notice.

He got angrier, stomped around, and paid out all the tips he owed to staff, except me. At this point, he loudly exclaimed, “And nothing for you,” in front of the other staff. That’s fine, I usually wait a month or more to receive my backlog of tips. So their right hand guy just gave notice. I have a job lined up where I won’t have to pickup anyone’s slack, AND I’ll get benefits and retirement. Your loss “bro.”

Yikes! Putting in that notice must’ve felt great!

Let’s see if the readers over at Reddit have ever been in a similar situation.

Here’s how this reader would’ve responded.

That would be funny.

Here’s someone who also wouldn’t deal with it.

That line is a pretty popular one.

Congrats to him! It sounds like his new job will work out much better!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man whose manager “jokingly” fired him, so he walked out for good.