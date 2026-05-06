The Boss is Away: Why This Office Is Suddenly a Dream Workplace

Imagine working for a supervisor who gets angry really easily and micromanages everything you do. Now, imagine what the same job would be like if the supervisor weren’t there.

In this story, one employee is in this situation, and the work environment has completely changed while the supervisor is out on leave.

Let’s read all about it.

I’m amazed by how much a bad supervisor can mess up the whole job for everyone My supervisor is out on a leave, and the department has never been happier and more productive. He’s a bossy micromanager with a short temper who’s been with the company for years. He stirs up trouble over nothing, even though the job is easy, and the customers are satisfied, keep returning and keep leaving positive reviews.

Nobody likes working with him.

But there’s always a problem with him. Almost all the people in the company openly dislike him for being a jerk, but since he’s related to the owner, he’s not going anywhere. During his leave, the work environment has changed dramatically.

It’s so much better!

It feels like I have a completely new job. Suddenly, my coworkers are smiling and working together. There is no tention. The work days are flying by.

OP loves the work environment now.

Everything is getting done on time, people are giving each other compliments, and problems are being fixed without any yelling, guilt trips or threats. Noone is threatened with getting fired. It’s just perfect. I hope things stay like this until I find something else. I am amaized at how one unhinged person can mess up the whole job.

For OP’s sake, I hope the supervisor doesn’t come back, but he probably will eventually.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

There’s a difference between being a leader and being a boss.

This employee shouldn’t expect anything to change long-term.

It might be time to leave.

Here’s a risky idea.

One person can really ruin an otherwise perfect work environment.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a staff that banded together to oust a very unpopular assistant manager.