The Commander Wouldn’t Listen, So the Pilot Complied With the Coordinates Until It Was Too Late

Obedience to order is one thing the Army is trained to do.

This helicopter pilot was given a reprimand for using his common sense when dropping off troops because he knew that the coordinates given could be wrong. After that, he made sure to comply with the exact location given by his commander, no matter what.

Read the full story below.

Tell me I have no choice, and I will comply. This wasn’t me, but my dad. Back in the day, my dad was a helicopter pilot in the Army. On one deployment, they flew out to the National Training Center (NTC) in California. A troop had apparently arrived a day or two before my dad’s, and they had a mission where they had to pick up a squad or platoon of infantrymen and drop them at coordinates X. However, as anyone who has ever used an old military topographical map knows, they were not updated frequently, so when they arrived at the prescribed coordinates, they found that the location marked on the map as an open clearing was overgrown with trees. So, not wanting to test the durability of their rotors against tree trunks and branches, they did what any sane person would do, and they dropped them at the nearest open spot they could find. As a result, the unit was late making a rendezvous at the prescribed time.

The pilot got told off for not using the eact coordinates.

So, when my dad got to the airfield, and after landing, his troop was taken to a meeting room where, for 45 minutes, they got chewed out about putting people where they are told to put them. The pilots tried to explain the situation, but their logic fell on deaf ears. They were told, in no uncertain terms, that when you are given grid coordinates, you put them down there, period. End of story.

So he made sure to comply with the given coordinates and taught his commander a lesson.

Well, it would have been, if my dad was not assigned the very next training mission. So, being the obedient pilot that he was, when he picked up his guys, he made absolutely sure that he had the correct coordinates. He verified with the platoon leader three times before proceeding to take off and place them at EXACTLY the location he had been told and verified. After dropping them off, they were to go on a training flight, but five minutes in, they were ordered to return to base. Upon arriving back at base, his commander demanded that my dad show him where he put the guys down. He pointed to a location on the map that was well outside the training area. The commander asked why he put them there, so he reminded the major about the 45-minute reprimand they had just gotten about having ZERO say in where to put them and that he was simply following the orders exactly as given. Not much he could say after that.

Commander got exactly what he wanted and deserved.

Let’s read the comments of other people about this.

This user has something to say.

A reader doesn’t get it.

This one is chiming in.

Here’s a hilarious reaction.

And this one commends the pilot.

Nothing more fulfilling than teaching your commander a lesson.

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