They Demanded Working Appliances Before Signing. Their Landlord Handed Them an Ultimatum Instead.

Imagine renting an apartment that you like. You don’t really have many issues with it, but that all changes when the landlord sends you a new lease that includes a line item you don’t like. He wants you to pay to fix anything that’s broken.

Would you be willing to sign the new lease or would you hesitate and possibly move out?

In this story, one couple was in this situation, and they hesitated. There were already a couple big ticket items that needed to be repaired, and they didn’t want to have to pay to fix these things.

Now, they’re wondering if they overreacted.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AIO for feeling blindsided by my landlord telling us to leave after we asked for repairs? So a little backstory — my partner and I have been living in a 2-bedroom apartment in West Palm Beach, Florida for about a year. Our lease ended at the end of January, and our landlord didn’t send the new lease (which he hadn’t even signed yet) until February 11th. During that gap, we were essentially month-to-month.

He wasn’t comfortable signing the new lease.

I was out of town from 2/15–2/21 for work, and when I got back and finally reviewed the lease, it included a clause saying we’re responsible for appliances if they break — with specific dollar amounts listed. I wasn’t comfortable with that. I wish there were more to this story, but I promise there isn’t. We told him about the dishwasher not working before signing, and he said we were “holding the lease hostage,” even though I explained I was on a work trip and wanted to review everything when I got back. I felt that was fair, especially since he sent the lease late in the first place.

There are some big ticket items that need to be repaired or replaced.

Here’s the issue: • The dishwasher and garbage disposal haven’t worked for months — I told him, and he brushed it off. • The AC went out about a month ago — also not our fault. • He raised rent by $100 in the new lease, even though he sent it late.

After I asked for the dishwasher and disposal to be addressed before signing, he told us we need to leave by March 31.

He wasn’t expecting that!

This really caught me off guard because we’ve been model tenants: • We pay rent two months in advance — not late, ever. • We keep the place clean. • We rarely contact him (maybe every 4–5 months), and only when something is actually broken.

He wants to move right away.

We’ve already paid him for March, but now we’re considering leaving by the end of this week if possible and requesting our March payment back. At this point, we don’t feel comfortable staying here even if he changes his mind. We’ve tried calling him multiple times — no answer. He sent the notice by text and hasn’t followed up with any plan or conversation. Am I overreacting for feeling blindsided and frustrated? What would you do in this situation?

I wouldn’t sign the new lease. The landlord is trying to force them to pay for repairs that should be the landlord’s responsibility. I hope they find a better place to live with a better landlord.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

Here’s a suggestion to get a lawyer.

Another person thinks they might need a lawyer.

This person would move out.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of friends who were denied a townhome lease because they’re not considered a “family.”

Another person suggests looking up the local laws.

I definitely would not sign that new lease! The landlord is clearly trying to force them to pay for the broken dishwasher, garbage disposal and air conditioner. They shouldn’t have to pay for any of those repairs.

I hope they find a better place to live, and even if they don’t have to move right away, I don’t blame them for wanting to get away from that landlord immediately.

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