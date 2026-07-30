Health Insurance Employee Fixed A Problem Leaving Customers Without Medication—Then His Company Told Him To Stop

Some companies claim they want employees to help customers, but only until that help creates more work.

One health insurance employee learned that after watching people get bounced between their employer and insurance company for months.

So, when management told him to contact the employer himself, he started doing exactly that.

Before long, he was fixing problems that no one else wanted to handle.

The only problem was that his success created more paperwork for everyone above him. So, they put a stop to it.

Read on to see what happened next.

Help the customer? Absolutely! Basically, someone’s spouse has cancer. This person has taken all the right steps. They’ve contacted all the right doctors. Set up all the right appointments. All their finances are squared away. They even have health insurance for times like this. There’s just one problem: their spouse’s date of birth is incorrect on their health insurance policy. This is causing issues with doctor visits and making it difficult to obtain life-saving medication. They’re crying themselves to sleep at night. They don’t know if their lifelong partner is going to be alive next month. They’re just hoping that someone, somewhere can help provide the necessary treatment. They’re asking for a miracle.

Apparently, health insurance is not a fun industry to work in.

However, as their insurance carrier, we’re not allowed to make any changes to their policy. Why not? I’ve been working in the soul-crushing industry of health insurance for a few years. It’s as terrible as everyone makes it out to be. Everything is very compartmentalized. No one wants to take ownership and actually help people.

Some companies like to be in full control of their employee’s insurance.

One big problem is that our department only has employer-sponsored insurance. This means that your employer allows you to choose from different carriers such as Aetna, Blue Cross, or Cigna. After reviewing your options, you tell them, “I want Aetna.” Now, your employer deducts money from your paycheck and automatically manages your Aetna account for you. “Perfect!” you might think. “That stuff is too complicated anyway. I’m better off letting the professionals handle the paperwork for me.” Indeed, it certainly feels like a load off. But there’s also an issue with that: a lot of people don’t care about you. And they don’t care if you’ve been in agonizing pain for months or even years.

The other issue is that some companies require all changes to go through their own HR department.

They just know, when it’s their turn to take your call, there’s another department they’ll transfer you to, because they don’t want to speak with you anymore. They don’t want to hear you cry or see that their complacency is causing people so much pain. There’s also another issue. If an employer has full permission to change your policy, then that limits my ability to make any changes for you. Imagine calling up your insurance and us saying, “I know that you have coverage with us, but I can’t switch you to a family plan. You have to call your HR for that.” I’m sure it sounds even dumber to the customer than it does to me. Can the employer and the insurance not simply talk to each other?

And it gets even crazier.

Or better yet, maybe you’ve left your job for a new one. Maybe you’ve just enrolled into college. You need a letter showing that your old insurance is no longer active. You can’t even get new insurance until you have that letter. “Sorry, but our records show you’re still active. We can’t send a termination letter until the employer tells us.” Pure insanity. Here’s where it gets even crazier. There’s one employer we deal with who has taken full control of member enrollment. We’re not allowed to touch anything. Change of address? Sorry, call HR. In the meantime, we’ll keep sending your protected health information to your old address. Spouse’s date of birth is wrong? And you can’t pick up medicine at the pharmacy? Tough luck, that one can take months to sort out. We can’t change the information even if we want to. It completely locks us out of the database. The most difficult part is that this employer is notorious for delaying service, having extremely long hold times, and stonewalling its employees. “Nothing we can do,” they’ll say. “You have to call your health insurance, because everything looks good on our end.”

Suddenly, he was expected to call for the customer.

This is a bald-faced a lie, or just sheer incompetence on their end, because the employer has to send us the right information, but instead, they’re bouncing the member around just to avoid a few extra minutes of paperwork. Things got so bad, and members were getting so mistreated, we were instructed to start escalating our calls so that members wouldn’t have to be the middlemen between our enrollment department and their employer. But like I said, things are very compartmentalized, even on my end. People don’t want to take accountability. My higher-ups started saying, “Stop sending cases for us to work. You, the lowly service agent, must first contact the employer before we do.” So, that’s when I came up with a plan. You want me to spend an hour listening to hold music instead of getting ****** out by people? Say no more my friend.

At this point, the customers were happy and stuff was getting done.

Customers were ecstatic when I told them that I would be happy to call their employer for them. “It’s a bit of a hold time, but you don’t have to worry about that. I’ll call them, and I’ll give them all the instructions they need to get this corrected. You don’t have to worry about anything. We’ll have everything sorted out by next week.” Some customers would still voice their concerns. “It’s impossible to get an agent from my employer on the line. Their system tells you to call back later. I’ve been trying all afternoon!” That’s right. It would take hours just to dial their employer. Followed by hours of holding. Followed by months of delay. How could anyone with a conscience allow that type of stress to continue? “Not to worry” I told them. “I have an automated dialer that allows me to make a bunch of calls at once. I’ll get into their queue within 5 minutes.”

He got so familiar with the process that he knew exactly what to say.

I did this for a few months. I was able to successfully sort out hundreds of enrollment issues with this particular employer. My turnaround time for each member was only a couple days. Normally, it would have taken months, or even years, but the process was completely streamlined, because I knew what to ask for, how to ask for it, and where to forward documentation. Members can’t be expected to know these things. But when the member called us, we were able to get it taken care of. Essentially, I made it my mission to call this employer every waking moment. Normally, they needed verbal permission from the member to speak with me, but I got so familiar with their call flow that I figured out the exact phrasing that would get documentation sent over without involving the member. Agents started recognizing me on a first name basis. When I called in, they knew they couldn’t drag their feet anymore. “Oh it’s this guy again? Alright, fine. Here’s your paperwork.”

Sadly, the higher-ups noticed.

Their managers started putting in special notes that documentation could be shared. Members would call in very distressed about their enrollment situation, and I would explain that my new, unofficial job title was, “Calling This Employer.” We got birthdates changed. We got medications filled. We got policy letters sent. For a good chunk of time, people were getting taken care of. The fallout was just as wild. Rather than being congratulated for a job well done, or at the very least having people bow down at my feet the moment I walked into the office, the tone was much more idiotic. Instead, the higher-ups realized that my successful work was creating more work for them, because now they had to actually help people and process the right paperwork. “We don’t want you calling this company anymore. That’s not the right move. You have to stop immediately.”

They put an end to his helping.

Sorry boss, I forgot I’m just a paper pusher. What do you want me to say when a member’s spouse is needing chemo drugs and dying of cancer because we can’t get change their date of birth? “Tell them to call their HR. You can transfer them in, but you can’t dial a bunch of times, and you can’t speak to an agent for them.” Got it. So, I have to throw them into the deep end. And here I thought I was doing something useful for people. My bad, it won’t happen again. Spoiler: It did happen again, and my higher-ups got really mad. Luckily, it was a manager who instructed me to call the employer. I even asked, “Are you sure I’m allowed to do this?” They said yes and sent me that instruction in writing. Because of this, I didn’t get in trouble for it. And once again, for a short time, people were able to get coverage with zero hiccups.

Then, his company started spreading lies.

Unfortunately, my company was foaming at the mouth and put a dead stop to it. Emails were sent to every agent in our company stating that no one was allowed to contact this employer under any circumstances. New call scripting was created specifically for this employer. “If someone has an enrollment issue, tell them that this employer is not accepting new calls at this time.” Oh hey! Now we’re the ones telling the bald-faced lies.

Yet, the lies didn’t stop there.

No, that employer never shut down their phone lines. It just takes a while to get through. But some corporate idiot thought it would be better for our metrics if we started lying to our members. “Also, tell them that we’re here for them every step of the way during this tough time.” Cheap words that ended up deflating good results. If someone ever utters the words, “I’m here for you every step of the way,” while avoiding all responsibility, you know they want nothing to do with you. They only like results when it means zero extra work for them.

Yikes! That job sounds like an absolute nightmare.

Let’s see if the readers over at Reddit have ever worked in the industry.

It does seem like this.

This reader appreciates what he was doing.

According to this comment, it’s not malicious compliance.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who totally rearranges her schedule, only to have her boss change plans last minute.

Yes! Good point.

What a novel thing to do!

He could’ve taken the easy way out, but he kept looking for a way to help because he knew what was at stake.

Unfortunately, companies like this often talk about caring more than they actually do.

They were lucky to have someone willing to go that far for their customers.

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