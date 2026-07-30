A Long-Awaited Mother-Daughter Shopping Trip Was Finally Here—Then He Started An Argument

It’s important as a couple to each have your own well-rounded interests and lives. Though sometimes, a shared calendar doesn’t always hurt…

What would you do if your significant other tried to shove a last-minute family trip on you? And on a weekend where you’ve already established pretty important plans? One woman recently vented about her situation like this with Reddit. Here’s what happened.

AITA for not going on my boyfriend’s family trip?

My boyfriend and I have been together for soon to be 3 years.

During this time, we’ve not gone to see his family members a lot.

They live about an hour and a half away, which isn’t that far for important events, but as we’re both close to our respective families, we mostly enjoy holidays separately.

Planning holiday logistics is rarely an easy feat.

Since my entire family lives in about a 30 minutes radius, we’ve seen them way more in comparison, we’re a large family who enjoys a good reason to get together, so more chances for him to see them.

Now, for this situation.

My boyfriend told me 3 days ago that his step mother and him made reservations for a cottage 2 weeks from now, Wednesday night till monday morning.

Seems like a nice gesture in theory.

This is where the problem stands, because at the exact same time, my mother and I planned a shopping trip in a big city 3 hours away.

The hotel is already booked, with no possible refunds, and it would be from Friday afternoon till Saturday night.

When I informed him, he got mad, and explained to me his step-mother’s family, which I haven’t met yet would all be there, and it was to celebrate his 30th birthday and his father’s 60th birthday.

And this all came about this last minute?

The thing is, my boyfriend’s birthday was back in February, and I celebrated him for an entire weekend.

So I feel like asking me to celebrate him again months later is kinda weird, although I’d be happy to celebrate his father, but for 5 days?

Seems like there’s something going on behind the scenes here.

And he’s also asking me to cancel on plans with my own mother which would enquire a loss of money and which I find disrespectful since it was planned before he asked me…

I explained this to him, but he said we can go shopping any time, meanwhile his step family doesn’t get together often.

So, AITA for refusing to change my plans to go on this trip?

An emergency on his part doesn’t constitute an emergency on hers! Let’s see if the Reddit community agreed.

The comments were in pretty unanimous agreement.



And most sided with prioritizing the mother.



Some noted the terrible planning at play.



If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled man who is considering cutting off his friends because they take advantage of him.

Others asked the important questions.



But all in all, the OP was encouraged to stand her ground.



Hopefully their relationship isn’t non-refundable…