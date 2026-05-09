The HOA Blockade: Why Construction Workers Were Kicked Out Just Days Before a Major Condo Sale

Imagine being so fed up with the HOA that you decide to move, but you still have to deal with selling your condo. If you needed to do some repair work first, what would you do if the HOA kicked out the construction workers you hired?

That’s the question the person in this story is asking. They aren’t sure how to handle it without a legal battle. Is there another option?

Keep reading for the whole story.

Property Manager Kicked out My Contractors: What would you do? My first home owner experience has been in a condominium association, and it’s been one hell of a nightmare. I’ve been through it all: Started as the clueless one who had no idea what he was signing up for, been disgusted with the state of things, ran for the board to change it, got ON the board, saw the same issue continue and when I stood up against them, lost my board seat. Finally I’ve realized there is no saving the place and moved out, prepping the place for sale.

Here’s some more context about the condo association.

My condo is a town home, in a complex with many traditional condominiums in a high rise. We all are held to the same rules, despite the fact the town home units are much easier to access, and we share the same parking area, with assigned parking spaces for each unit. My unit suffered some water damage, due to the negligence of the condo association, but my attorney just couldn’t do anything about it, or so it seems. The case has been sitting for over a year. It seemed my best course of action was to move out and have some internal repairs made. Unfortunately for me, COVID-19 came into play, and the board and property manager found a new opportunity to make up stuff.

There are rules about when contractors can work.

Per our bylaws, internal work on a condo is permitted so long as we have adequate insurance for the contractors. The contractors can’t work any earlier than 9AM or later than 5PM, or work on Sundays. As long as the work is internal to a unit, the Architectural Board has no say so. Unfortunately, the current board seems to ignore this, and their lackies do as well.

But during Covid, it was even harder to get work done.

As the COVID-19 crisis started, it was announced that no contractors would be allowed in. At the time, I couldn’t get any contractors willing to work so no big deal. I finally got some, with the adequate insurance, and they allow them in…sort of.

The HOA is basically making up rules now.

Now we are expected to submit everything through a portal, wait back for approval, and there’s a waiting list. No more than three units at a time can have contractors working on them. None of this is in the bylaws. My attorney even pointed out that health and safety as a power/responsibility of the HOA is a slippery slope they shouldn’t want to be involved in, but they are.

OP decided to ignore the rules.

Also, keep in mind what I said about rules applying to the whole complex that don’t make sense for all units. People can enter and leave my unit without stepping foot in an enclosed common area, unlike the high-rise units. I decided it was best to just get this done, without raising a fuss, so I got the insurance proof in hand and let the contractors in. I’m not living there, so they can park in my parking space.

The property manager got involved.

Of course, someone noticed. The property manager told them to leave, or he would tow their vehicle. He then made all nicey nice and said that all I had to do was submit some paperwork, he would approve it, and they could be let back in. He then went on to say he would disable the gate access token I had given them, to ensure they can’t come back. I filled out the paperwork, but I’ve not heard a response. I highly doubt the prompt turnaround mentioned in conversation will come to pass. I’ve yet to deal with a property manager at this place that isn’t a two-faced, lying piece of trash, but maybe this one won’t be? I don’t have high hopes.

It doesn’t seem legal, but is there anything OP can do about it?

So, what would you do? This isn’t a “can they do this” post. My own understanding is they have no right to tell my contractors to leave, to tow or threaten to tow cars in my spot (I am fully paid up on my dues and have never been behind), or that someone can’t be working in my unit. I also don’t think they have a right to disable my access token. I’ve not checked, but I strongly suspect all of my tokens are disabled, effectively barring me from entry. They’ve done all those things anyway, because I guess they know you can’t do anything about it except execute a long, drawn-out legal battle. If you’re looking to sell soon, that’s obviously not something you’re going to do.

How frustrating! I hope the commenters on Reddit have some advice.

This person suggests calling the police and a lawyer.

Here’s some more advice about access and parking.

Another person suggests a potential parking workaround.

But this person thinks OP really needs to talk to a lawyer.

Sometimes, the only way to beat the HOA is with a legal battle.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a construction worker who refuses to work overtime, but does chill in his car while he waits for the guy he drives to finish his OT.