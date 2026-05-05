The Laundry War: Why This Retired Couple is Fighting Over the ‘Proper’ Way to Fold a T-Shirt

If you’ve lived with other human beings before in any capacity, you know that folks are particular about how their laundry is done.

The guy who wrote this story talked about how his wife has some pretty specific demands about how she wants him to wash and fold her clothes.

Let’s take a look at what he had to say.

You want me to do the laundry. “I have always done my fair share of the laundry, but I recently retired (my wife still works part time) and am now expected to do it all. And, since my wife “saw this somewhere”, she has decided to turn all of her articles of clothing inside out to wash (just hers, not mine).

He doesn’t sound too happy about this…

When she does turn the laundry over, she dumps the entire contents of the dryer on to the top of the dryer and cleans the lint screen out, dropping the lint on/around the warm clothes. Then she moves on with her day. When I fold/process the dried clothes, I have been folding and stacking them, then making separate plies for her to put away (her own clothes… I put mine away). She insisted on separate piles for her clothes (underwear, socks, shirts, workout tops, workout bottoms, pajamas, tops, shorts, pants, etc…) Since doing the inside out thing and the lint thing, I now fold her clothes inside out… into four piles… tops, bottoms, underwear, socks. And stick the lint into some article of her clothing as I fold it.”

Here’s how Reddit users responded.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

And this person spoke up.

These two might need to have a serious conversation about how the laundry is gonna get done in this household!

If you liked this post, check out this story about a wife who called her husband’s boss to get him fired.