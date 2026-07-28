He Got a Tech Support Call From a Customer Who Refused to Explain What the Problem Was — He Tried to Help Anyway

Listen, if you work in customer service, you’re undoubtedly going to have to deal with some people who…well, aren’t too bright.

You can tell them the same thing over and over, but they still won’t pick up on what you’re putting down.

And that can be pretty frustrating!

In this story, a help desk worker shared an experience they had with a customer who seemed to be living on another planet.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

The Case Of The Missing Email. “Me: Thank you for calling the IT help desk this is (My name). May I have your name name and ID? Customer: Yes it’s (Name and ID). So I sent an email on Friday but I haven’t heard back from anyone. Me: That’s weird, I know Friday was a holiday but I we should have had someone working. I don’t see any open tickets under your account. Did you happened to get an automated email with a ticket number? Customer: No nothing is here.

Hmmm…

I check the mailbox and can’t find email from this customer. Me: OK sir I just checked the inbox and I’m not seeing anything. It’s possible the email didn’t arrive or was moved, I should be able to help you though. What issue are you having? Customer: Can’t you see it in the email? I’m not able to sign into (name of company Website).

Well…

Me: No I never got the email. I know they recently revamped the homepage the sign in process is different. What error are you receiving when you sign in? Customer: It’s in the email I sent you.

Me: I’m not seeing the email it may not have gone through. If you want to you can resend it. Are email address is (email address). In the meantime since we’re talking I should just be able to assist you with signing in what error message are you receiving? Is this an incorrect username or password, a site cannot be found error a blank page?

This guy wasn’t too bright.

Customer: It’s in the email. Why aren’t you helping me. Can’t you just see it? Me: Sir I only have info you send me. and right now you are not giving me anything. If you like to I can sign into computer. What is the computer number? Customer: It’s a personal computer. Me: OK that makes it more difficult. The software we use to connect is only for inside the company.

The customer really wasn’t getting it.

Customer: I don’t understand why you are not able to solve this. Would it help if I resend the email? Me: Yes it would, can you resend the email. Customer: I’ll do it later. Customer hangs up. I just checked the records today and they never sent the email.”

And here’s what readers had to say about this on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer who still asked for a manager after receiving perfect service.

Another person weighed in.

And this reader spoke up.

Jeez…come on, dude!

Open up your ears!

This guy was in his own world, apparently.

This customer wasn’t the smartest guy in the world…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT employee who refuses to change his “perfect” software install because the hardware was mistakenly installed upside-down.