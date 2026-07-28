Her Neighbor’s Ex Kicked In Their Front Door and Made Threats — She Called the Police — The Housing Association Still Won’t Step In

It’s hard to feel safe at home when the trouble next door keeps getting worse.

One resident has spent months dealing with threats and violence from the family living nearby.

Then a few days ago, another argument spilled outside before someone started kicking in the front door.

Given everything that had already happened, she called the police and reported it again.

Now she’s waiting to see if the housing association will finally step in.

Read on for the full story.

Neighbor and their whole family making area unsafe Just last week, I had to send an email to local agencies regarding domestic events happening at their house. The adult daughter (who previously threatened me on camera) has an ex who often comes to their house, as he often picks up their young daughter. Sometimes it’s civil, sometimes not. He’s made ***** threats out loud and threatened to call social services previously, which I reported to Peabody Housing and the police community officers.

Most of the advice I got from them was to stay out of their way and let the crazy happen, so to speak.

Then, it happened again.

Now again, a couple of days ago, I heard doors slamming quite loudly. So I checked the Ring camera. The adult daughter is outside screaming her head off at her ex, repeatedly making threats at him: “I am gonna **** up your sister!” He goes off and comes back again.

This time, he is kicking their front door in, screaming about domestic stuff, etc.

During the chaos, she called the cops on them.

To note, for one reason or another, their front door has been kicked in before, and they often have to replace it because of the damage. So the adult daughter is now screaming, and the ex goes away. Given the history, I definitely called the police. I am also texting another neighbor who’s seeing this, where previously the adult daughter assaulted them and the adult son trashed their car.

As usual, she followed all the steps to report them.

The police came and took their statement. As usual, I emailed their housing association, council, and community police officers as well. Heard nothing back yet. I don’t think I will be privy to what the end result is, but I am so tired from this. If the ASBO multi-agency report I submitted ends up with nothing happening, then I don’t know what to do other than to keep calling the police every time something happens.

Wowzers. Now, those sound like some terrible neighbors.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about what’s going on.

It is about all she can do.

Another person who suggests calling the police.

Here’s what a social worker would do.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of friends who were denied a townhome lease because they’re not considered a “family.”

That’s a lot of effort, but it may be worth it.

She’s already doing the right thing by reporting each incident and keeping the authorities involved.

From here, the best thing she can do is save every Ring video, email, photo, and police reference number in one place.

She should also stay away from the family and call the police anytime the threats or violence start again.

Hopefully the housing association finally steps in, but a clear record will make it much harder for anyone to keep ignoring the problem.

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