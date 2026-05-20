The Trailer Park Desertion: How an Unreliable Bassist’s Final Act of Betrayal Sparked a Band’s Ultimate Revenge

Usually, we choose to be friends with people who are similar to us in one way or another. Perhaps they share the same interests or hobbies, or maybe they’re studying the same thing. They might have grown up in the same hometown, or have similar views on life. In the end, if you see eye to eye with someone, and you want to spend time with them, it’s a pretty good recipe for a solid friendship.

However, there are plenty of friendships which aren’t really such – they’re just borne of proximity and convenience. And it is those friendships that often end up to be quite disappointing, for one friend in the pairing at least. Because if you’re not bonding with someone over being morally aligned or having something core in common, you’re likely – at some point – to find yourself at odds with them. And if the friendship isn’t strong and respectful, it might not even be worth saving.

For the guys in this story, their friendship with their band’s bassist had been tested over the years. Not only was he unreliable, he was also evasive and generally not a great person. So after being let down by him one time too many, they hatched a plan. However, it was only because of his own flakiness that they were ever in a position to go through with it.

Read on to find out what happened.

Perpetually tardy/MIA friend strands us one time too many I was the drummer in my friend’s band. Some friend of his wound up becoming the bass player – and he had one annoying habit. He was constantly late for practice and gigs, and on a personal level was known to be a no show. My friend and I had dealt with this problem for almost two years, but like idiots, we agreed to let him pick us up at a mall after another friend dropped us there. I know. We wound up stranded there until mall security threw us out at 10. We walked to a Denny’s in the snow and finally get someone on the phone (this is pre-cell days) who was willing to come out in bad weather and let us stay at their place until we could get home the next day. At this point, we knew we needed to get revenge.

Let’s see what excuse the guy gave for not picking them up as agreed.

We asked the bass player for a reason why he stranded us in the middle of the night, and he gave us some lie which we later deduced to be that he simply found something better to do with someone with drugs. Later, he moved to a trailer in Ashland, OH (an hour drive south of us), and invited us down to spend the evening, go bowling, drink, be drunk and stupid and meet farm country girls courtesy of his fiancée. Okay. We loaded a cooler with beer, we brought sleeping bags, and we prepared as young men expecting to meet farm girls might. Two hours in the gravel parking lot of his trailer park and nothing. By this point we’d had beers and we’d cooked on my mini-Weber and cursed this worthless guy far into the evening.

So they decided that finally, it was time to get their revenge.

Then, just before dark, we decided to invade his trailer. We popped out a screen on the lowest window, I shimmied up and inside, opened the door and let my friend in. We moved all his furniture. We removed all books from shelves and piled them in closets, we removed all light bulbs from everything and placed them in a bag in the freezer (that way when he found them and put them in, the filament would blow unless he warmed them up). We ransacked the place but didn’t destroy anything. We piled all the big furniture against the only entry door (which opened out, unfortunately), jammed a bookcase and a chair against the low window we used to get in, and then dropped out of the window furthest from the ground. We considered camping until he got home to see the reaction, but who knew when and if this clown would ever show up.

Read on to find out how the guy finally reacted.

Next band practice, he showed up on time, headed straight for me and started screaming in my face about breaking in to his trailer and fucking up his stuff, saying his girlfriend was crying in the parking lot and how dare we. My friend came over and asked, completely cool, what is going on? He told us that he came home the next morning, and at that point my friend just loses it, tells him he deserved it – I lost it laughing, thinking about this idiot boosting himself into the window of the trailer and tripping trying to find his way around, and finding his light bulbs all going “plink” in freezer death because they’re too cold to light. Not the greatest prank of my life, but still the one that makes me chuckle the hardest.

Eventually, when you keep on letting people down, they’re going to find a way to let you know that they’re not happy about it.

And being young guys, this pair were particularly creative in their revenge.

Sure it might not be particularly kind to the guy’s fiancée, but it probably taught him to stop flaking on his supposed friends.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who was facing serious accusations before retirement, but luckily had security footage that proved his innocence.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person couldn’t comprehend inviting someone over and then not being home.

While others encouraged them to use this point to their advantage.

Meanwhile, this Redditor was impressed by their tricks.

This really makes you wonder why these guys were friends with this flakey loser. Sure, dropping out of things last minute or being frequently late is one thing. It’s annoying, it can be quite disrespectful to others’ time – some even find it downright rude. But what this bass playing, trailer living liability is doing it repeatedly disrespecting his friends, and leaving them to suffer the consequences.

Abandoning them at the mall when he’d offered to pick them up – to the point that they were stranded in the middle of winter? That’s not okay, especially without having a decent excuse or the empathy to actually apologise. But to invite people to drive a considerable distance to stay with you, promising them a fun night out, and then not even being home when they arrive? That’s a whole new level of flake.

In fact, even though wrecking someone’s house is never really okay, this guy kind of had to expect something like this to happen sooner or later. After all, he keeps showing his friends a complete and utter lack of respect, so why would they have any respect for him in return?