A Late-Night Restaurant Table Pushed a Waitress to Her Limit, Then Left Without Tipping

If you work at a restaurant, you learn one important thing very quickly: there are a lot of entitled people out there!

And the best thing you can do is grin and bear it, and get through the day.

In this story, a waitress shared an experience she had waiting on a table of people who arrived shortly before the restaurant was supposed to close.

Check out what happened.

The table that ran me for two hours and still asked for a discount. “Four top came in about 30 minutes before close. Everything started normal. Then they wanted to move tables. Then they wanted to move again. Then the lighting was wrong. Then the music was too loud. Then the music was too quiet.

Come on, people!

Getting their order took forever because everyone needed just one more minute. When they finally ordered, two people changed their minds. One sent food back because it didn’t taste like last time. They had never been here before. They asked for extra sauces. Then more sauces. Then different sauces. Then complained there were too many sauces on the table. By the end of the night, I had been to that table more than my entire section combined. I dropped the check. They sat on it forever.

No way!

Finally, someone flagged me down and said we have been here a long time is there any kind of discount. I smiled and said no but I can run your card whenever you are ready. They left $3 on a $140 tab. Last thing I did before clocking out was bussing their table and throwing away a full plate of food they insisted they didn’t want after asking for it to be remade.”

Let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was on break when she was physically dragged back to the register by a customer.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This reader had a lot to say.

And this person spoke up.

Some restaurant patrons are simply UNBELIEVABLE.