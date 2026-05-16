Walmart Customer Defends Cashier During Argument Over Sold-Out Snow Tires, but Both End Up Escorted Out

Some customers get so loud and angry that other customers feel the need to jump in and help.

So, what would you do if you watched an angry customer scream at a cashier for something completely out of their control while everyone else pretended not to notice? Would you keep watching from afar? Or would you jump in and try to help?

In the following story, a Walmart Tire Center customer experiences this exact situation and tries to help. Here’s what happened next.

Got kicked out of Walmart for defending a cashier The year was 2014 in Calgary, Alberta, and it was the beginning of November. The first major snowstorm had blown in and deposited a good amount of snow. Our company truck had blown a tire, and for insurance purposes, the bunch of rednecks in the truck, myself included, were not allowed to change it. So we took it to our wonderful Wallyworld to get the tire changed. We waited patiently in the waiting area so we could go to work. During this time, an irate customer (IC) was tearing into the poor associate (PA) working behind the counter.

The customer was upset that there weren’t any tires.

The conversation went as follows: IC: What do you mean you don’t have my tires? PA: I’m sorry, sir, we don’t have any more in stock. The bays are filled, and our stock is gone. IC: This is ridiculous! I wanted those tires. How could you sell all of them!

Angry, the customer continued on his rant.

PA: I’m sorry, sir, but we can’t sell you something we don’t have. We will be restocked in a couple of days. IC goes on an unholy rant on this poor associate for a good five minutes. During this time, I am just seething at how rude this guy is being and hoping he will calm down. IC continues to look back at the others, looking for support, and then continues to berate this poor person. Now, I am a very soft spoken individual. I do not start confrontation unless required, and at this point, I had had enough.

At this point, his coworker jumped in.

I stood up and looked at the guy and said, “Dude, it is the first snow storm of the year in CANADA. Why would you think there would be any tires left; let alone you being able to get in right away to get them put on?” IC shot dagger at me and said, “Do you work here? Are you his manager? No? The shut up! This doesn’t concern you.” My coworker who was 115lbs of east coast fire gets right up into his face and says, “How can you be such a jerk to someone just trying to do their job? Is your life so bad that you need to boss other people around to make you feel better about yourself?” Now I have never seen a mob mentality before, but it is amazing what happens when someone will call someone out on their nonsense and how quickly a crowd will jump to defend someone. They just need permission to act.

The store manager wasn’t playing the guy’s game.

Well after the 2-3 minutes of screaming and shouting with this guy, the store manager was called to deal with the issue. The associate was questioned by the supervisor and other customers were filling them on the details. I was within ear shot of the store manager and IC and heard this little gem. IC: “All the people are hating me because I am not white. They are all a bunch of judgemental liars.” Store Manager: “Don’t you dare play that card with me. If I look through the security tapes will I see a bunch of people ganging up on you because of your skin color?”

Sadly, the manager asked them to leave, too.

After all was said and done, the man was removed from the store. The store manager came up to my coworkers and I and said, “I appreciate that you guys stuck up for my associates, but because you instigated and elevated the issue I am going to ask you to leave. BUT! I have a colleague down the street who operates a body shop. Take your truck there and he can get you in and out in 30 minutes.” So that is the tale on the best way and reason I have ever been kicked out of a store. It also helps show that if you see someone being rude to a customer, stand up for those people. The make minimum wage and should not have to suffer jerks who need a power trip.

Wow! Well, at least he helped them out.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit would’ve responded to this situation.

This person has seen the card used before.

According to this comment, they shouldn’t have been kicked out.

Here’s someone who thinks he should file a complaint.

Interesting analogy.

What a story! It’s odd that they were all asked to leave, but it does make sense.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was on break when she was physically dragged back to the register by a customer.