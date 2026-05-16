A Casino Employee Came in on Her Day Off, but Her Boss Still Expected More After She Clocked Out

Most people would consider coming in on a day off to be going above and beyond.

One casino worker did just that, clocking in voluntarily to cover for a coworker. So she stocked the coffee bar with everything available, and held back some of the setup intentionally so her returning coworker could learn the ropes.

By all accounts, she did her due diligence, leaving detailed notes, checking for missing inventory, and getting permission from her manager before walking out the door.

But when her boss suddenly started texting her demanding even more, she found herself in a tough situation.

Now she’s bracing for consequences at an $11-an-hour casino job she doesn’t even care that much about.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for leaving work? I came in today on my day off to cover for my coworker. I did what I had to do to stock the coffee bar with what we had. My older coworker is back so I left some of it alone for her to stock because she wanted to learn where everything is if she’s ever alone.

But just as she was trying to leave, her boss added even more tasks to her plate.

I clocked out and my boss started texting me stuff I need to stock even though she knows my older coworker is going to keep the coffee bar open and we don’t have all the pastries we need for me to stock it completely. I texted my boss and told her this, added the fact that older coworker wanted to stock some of it alone, and she replied with “you stock one and older coworker can stock the other.” (Not sure what she means there.) I’m so sure I’m gonna get in trouble for this but I don’t care.

As far as this employee is concerned, she was already going above and beyond.

Keep in mind this is the first time I ever did something like this too. Like, if I wasn’t already clocked out I would’ve went back and did what she wanted me to do. I got permission from her to leave after I stocked and I did exactly that. I did everything I do everyday.

She’s done her due diligence keeping the place up and running.

I checked to see if we had a shipment of the two muffin flavors we’re completely out of and we had none. I even left a note for my coworker for tomorrow when she comes in stating as such.

Still she worries what her boss might say.

I’m so sure I’m going to get in trouble for this but it’s a minimum wage job. I work in a casino for $11 an hour. But that’s beside the point. AITA?

It doesn’t sound like this employee is really getting paid enough to care.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who reported her manager to HR after being forced to work 24-hours straight.

It’s always the low-paying jobs that expect the most unreasonable things from their employees.

This boss clearly isn’t the best leader.

This reader tries to unpack exactly where communication is breaking down.

Some people seem to never be happy no matter what you do.

The job got a full effort on a day off and still wanted more, even after the clock stopped? That’s just crazy.

At the end of the day, this employee was right to push back.

Unreasonable expectations only stop when someone has the courage to push back against them.