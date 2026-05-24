Woman Calls a Tow Truck on a Neighbor Who Stole Her Parking Spot—Then Faces Shocking Backlash From Her Own Husband

Assigned parking spots somehow manage to turn otherwise normal adults into absolute chaos goblins the second someone decides the rules don’t apply to them.

A woman and her husband specifically paid extra every month for assigned gated parking spots at their apartment complex so they wouldn’t have to deal with parking headaches, especially with a child involved.

The complex also makes the towing policy extremely clear with multiple signs and notices warning residents not to park in spots that don’t belong to them.

So when construction temporarily shifted some parking assignments around, management sent out another reminder telling everyone to check their updated spots and avoid parking wherever they felt like.

Apparently one resident decided those instructions didn’t apply to him.

After neighbors warned the man he was parked in someone else’s assigned spot, he basically responded by saying he wasn’t moving his car, period.

That’s when the situation escalated from mildly annoying to tow-truck territory.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for calling a tow truck on a car parked in my spot I (27, F) moved to a townhouse style apartment complex with my husband (36, M) back in 2022. Our apartment complex offers gated parking with assigned spots for $25. If you’re parked in the gated area without an assigned spot or tag stating you pay to park in the gated area, then your car gets towed. There are multiple signs in the entrance stating this.

But nobody reads signs.

We decided to pay for two spots to be closer to our apartment and to make it easy for when I have my son with me. Recently, the complex started doing some construction work, and the apartment manager sent out an email stating that certain parking spots will be reassigned temporarily to allow the workers easier access. In this email, it specifically states to see her in the office to get a new temporary spot and not to park in spots they are not assigned to (our spots were not reassigned). Well, a few nights ago, my husband and I were out and came home late to find someone parked in my spot.

It wasn’t a problem, yet.

We didn’t know who the car belonged to so we could politely ask them to move so I moved close to my neighbor’s spot and hoped the tow truck didn’t make his routine drive by that night. (Thankfully, he didn’t). The next day, I got a message from neighbors saying they saw the man parking in my spot and told him he was parking in someone’s assigned spot. He responded with “I’m not moving my car”.

She had to take more drastic measures since being civilized wasn’t working.

Last night, my neighbor messaged me that the same man parked in spot again. At this point, I was a little frustrated so I came home and got the number for the tow truck. I called and made a complaint that someone was in my spot. I gave them the number of my spot along with the a description of the car. My neighbor and I sat outside by our doors waiting for the tow truck to make sure they took the right car. (There have been issues in the past with them taking the wrong car).

They were really happy about it.

Now this part, I’ll admit is a little petty… when the tow truck arrived and started grabbing the car… My neighbor and I were clapping and laughing. It’s not like the man didn’t already know it was a possibility because my neighbors did warn him. The apartment manager did send out notices about this. Also, if I had let it go, I would be the one at risk of getting towed as well. Which I can’t afford at the moment.

But it wasn’t over.

I sent my husband pictures of the car getting towed and he had a few words for me when he got home from work. He felt I shouldn’t have called the tow truck. He feels I’m starting unneeded confrontation. We’ve lived her peacefully for 4 years and now I’m starting problems with people. He thinks the guy is gonna retaliate against me. He said he didn’t feel like a parking spot is worth the risk I’m putting myself in. I told him I wouldn’t have done it IF we didn’t pay for assigned spots. I wouldn’t have done it IF my car weren’t at risk of being towed for being in the wrong spot. But, now I’m wondering… Is my husband right? AITA?

Maybe cheering and clapping wasn’t the best choice, but someone had to do something.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

What did Reddit think?

A reader shares their thoughts.

Exactly.

I agree.

She was standing up for herself.

Another reader chimes in.

Yikes.

Honestly, calling the tow truck itself doesn’t even feel that unreasonable considering the circumstances.

The guy had warning signs at the entrance, an email from management explaining the temporary parking situation, and actual neighbors telling him directly that he was parked in someone else’s paid spot.

And his response was basically, “Yeah, I don’t care.”

At that point, it stopped being an innocent mistake and became someone knowingly creating a problem for other residents.

Plus, she wasn’t just being territorial over random pavement.

She and her husband were literally paying extra every month for those assigned spaces, and her own car risked getting towed if she parked elsewhere overnight.

Now, the clapping and cheering while the car got hauled away? That part was definitely petty.