She Only Wanted to Visit Her Parents—So Why Is Her Sister’s Pet Being Used to Keep Her Away From the Family?

For many, family is the most important thing in the world.

They’ve got your back and you’ve got theirs, and when the world comes falling down around you, you know that you can run to them day or night, and they’ll do their best to make everything okay.

But for others, this is less a reality and more a fantasy that they keep on telling themselves, hoping that this time it will be true.

Such was the case for the woman in this story, whose health took a serious turn for the worse.

The good news? There was something her family could do to prevent her from getting sick again. The bad news? They weren’t willing to do it.

Read on to find out what happened.

Am I overreacting after my family picked my sister’s cat over me? My sister and I have both moved out of our folks’ home. I live an hour away, and she lives six hours from our childhood home. My husband and I have a dog, and she has a cat. If she comes to visit, she has to travel with her cat, whereas I can visit for the day and leave my dog at my house. For family holidays, that’s what I do. I don’t love it, but I recognize it’s easier for me to accommodate than her, and it’s best for both pets to keep them apart. I’ve always been allergic to cats but on a very manageable scale. My sister’s cat is really the only cat in my life, and her plans when visiting usually don’t include me unless it’s a big family holiday. So honestly, it was so minimal of an allergy and so infrequent of an occurrence that I didn’t see the need to ask my doctor about it and just kept keeping on.

But then, things changed.

But then I had a really extreme reaction to the cat after a very concentrated exposure that I was unaware of. Since then, my reactions have become progressively more extreme each time. Most recently, I visited my folks’ house a month after my sister and her cat had been there, and I had a severe reaction lasting over a week. After a week of battling symptoms and making no headway, I went to my doctor. Essentially, the thought is that these reactions could/would keep worsening with each exposure unless I go on medication. I would need multiple medications, multiple doses a day, every day, just to be able to go over to our parents’ house because cat allergens can stay in the air up to six months. The medications are not cheap, and they are not ones that will play well with others I’m on. I was very upset with this news. On one hand, taking this medication is not the right pick for me, financially or physically. On the other, I knew asking my sister to not bring her cat to our folks’ house was going to cause major family issues.

So of course, this woman shared the news with her family.

I have historically kept my parents very ‘in the loop’ with my medical happenings because they are a bit complicated and my folks get concerned, so I told them what I had found out. I said I didn’t like either option and needed to discuss more with my husband. I felt their response was rather dismissive, but ultimately they said we didn’t have to worry about it now. I took that to mean that everyone was kind of in a holding pattern until a future discussion was had and a decision was made. Since then, I have seen my parents regularly, but I have not entered their house. I’ll go over and sit with them in their backyard, but then I have to go to a gas station to go to the bathroom. I will meet them for dinner, but then we say our goodbyes rather than continuing to spend time together. It has been inconvenient, but I thought we were all making the best of a crummy situation.

However, things were not as they seemed.

My mom let slip last week that my sister was bringing her cat this weekend (now today). I was flabbergasted because I thought we were all waiting until another discussion was had. Instead, apparently, the idea was for my sister and her cat to come and just not tell me until afterwards when it would be too late. I realized that my window to address this directly with my sister was rapidly closing and I had to make a decision. She and I do not have a great relationship, and it’s really at its worst when it comes to conflict resolution. I had avoided bringing any of this up to her directly while actively working with my medical team to explore options in the hopes I wouldn’t need to have any conflict with her at all. No better alternatives were found, and now there was a clock ticking down before the cat arrived.

Eventually she took the plunge, and told her sister what was going on.

Despite knowing my mother had already told her everything, I started from the beginning and explained to my sister that I was out of options and needed to ask her to not bring her cat to our parents’ house anymore. She told me she had no other options because she refused to kennel her cat. I suggested she could: take her ‘landlord’ (she rents this woman’s in-law suite) up on her offer to watch the cat while she’s away; hire a well-reviewed pet sitter whom she could monitor from her pet cameras; bring her cat into town, but leave him with a friend; bring her cat into town, but stay overnight in a hotel.

But her sister didn’t like any of those suggestions.

She refused all of these suggestions point blank, citing it would be easier for me to just never go to our folks’ house again. I pointed out that I wouldn’t get to attend any family holidays, and she maintained that while that was unfortunate for me, bringing the cat was her only option, because she deserves to get to see our parents as well. I agreed that of course she did, that nothing of what I was saying was about her not seeing them, it was about the cat not being in their house so I could see them as well. She then said my priority was getting to be in their house, not actually seeing family like her.

Yikes! Let’s see how she responded to her sister’s unempathetic behavior.

I stopped the conversation there. To me, once she stooped to alleging I didn’t care about family, the conversation was no longer going to go anywhere productive. So, rather than fanning those flames, I informed my parents that I had officially asked my sister not to bring her cat, and that she had refused so they couldn’t play dumb to the situation. My folks have always enforced the ‘our house, our rules’ perspective, so even for a day trip where I will be visiting them and caring for my dog the whole time, I always ask permission before bringing him to their house. In the past, when I’ve been in a tight spot with finding someone to watch my dog when traveling, my parents have told me that it’s my responsibility as a pet owner to care for him, and that sometimes, that means I’ll have to make tough choices and miss out on things to honor my commitment to him. In my opinion, then, these expectations should also apply to my sister. She would also be expected to ask permission to bring her cat to their house, and if my parents tell her no, it would be her responsibility to find an alternative course of action.

But she never imagined what would happen next.

After such a severe reaction and exhausting my options, I didn’t think asking my sister to find an alternative for her cat was unreasonable. It would still allow all of us to gather as a family, which I thought was more important than the cat being there. I recognize and agree that she and I are adults and should be able to reconcile things on our own. I didn’t want to put my parents in the middle, so I tried to calmly ask her to compromise privately on my own. After she point blank refused to discuss and work towards any compromise, I didn’t see an alternative to at least informing them of the situation since this revolves around their house. Shock of all shocks, the cat is at my parents’ house. I am beyond crushed. In the end, I feel my sister gave no regard for me being present at any family gathering at all, and my parents prioritized allowing my sister’s cat to come to their house, knowing it would then prohibit me from doing so. They have stated they are “staying out of it and not picking a side.”

Read on to find out how she feels about this now.

Family is and always has been very important to me, even when tensions are high and relationships are strained. Unsurprisingly, this isn’t the first conflict where I have felt like I was getting the short end of the stick to keep the peace. However, this feels like a new level of disregard and exclusion. I’m considering a trial period of no contact. This course of action has been recommended to me in the past by friends and professionals, and in the end, I’ve always defended my family. I’ve said that they are my family, that I love them even when they’re hurting me, and that having a relationship with my family, even when it’s tense and strained, was still more important to me than having no relationship at all. However, I am struggling to reconcile my notion of what it means to be family with how I feel I’m being treated by family. Am I overreacting? Is this all just normal family drama? Am I asking too much to begin with? Is trying out no contact at this point an overreaction?

It is understandable that, after years of fighting for her family, this woman feels like enough is enough.

It’s not even the fact that the sister has brought her cat – it’s the double standards, the fact that previously this woman was told that if she couldn’t care for her pet and attend family events, she needed to put her pet first, when the same doesn’t seem to apply for her sister.

It’s a harsh truth, but her family simply seem to always choose her sister over her. And that’s not okay.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit thought about this.

This person thought her response was warranted.

While others encouraged her to put her heath and mental wellbeing first.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought that she needed to take a concerted step away from her family.

When you finally realise that people you’ve given up so much for have so little regard for you, it’s a bitter pill to swallow for sure.

But her parents and her sister have made their choice – the cat’s comfort is more important than her health.

And that says everything she needs to know about them.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about siblings who treat every social outing like a weird competition.