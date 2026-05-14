“You’re Doing It Wrong”: When a Neighborhood “Expert” Tries to Micromanage the Wrong Family

Imagine recovering from an injury that makes it impossible for you to do some tasks, such as mowing your lawn. What would you do if your dad offered to help but the annoying next door neighbor treated him like a hired hand and tried to tell him how to do the job?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she’s pretty proud of how her dad and his partner handled the situation with the annoying neighbor.

Let’s read all about it.

Bucket Woman v my Dad and his partner How does she bother people? Let me count the ways… Since I am a spectacularly petty person, who is lying in bed with a swollen knee and a cut to her face, I’ve decided to vent my spleen by sharing small stories of neighbourhood revenge against the Bucket Woman, just for something to do. (I’m fine, small human is fine and is currently going Tap Dogs on my internal organs. I’m just cranky from pain and lack of sleep.)

Her dad was going to help her out by mowing the lawn.

This one happened when I was still in the leg brace. Long story short, my Dad borrowed Martin’s lawnmower to cut the grass out the back. Well Hopalong here couldn’t do it. Bucket Woman sees Dad and his partner “Jude” pull up, and Dad starts to unload the lawnmower from the trailer. Now, Dad and Jude are retired, so I guess you could say their dress code is “relaxed pensioner”. Plus Dad was going to mow the lawn, so he wasn’t wearing his Sunday best.

The neighbor really has some nerve!

She approaches Jude and starts speaking slowly to her. “Are you the gardeners?” Jude has a wicked sense of humour, and responds, in exactly the same tone and speed, “No, we are not the gardeners.” (You may infer from this that Jude is from a non-European background, and you would be right.) Bucket Woman doesn’t believe her, or doesn’t listen, and starts slowly giving Jude instructions about the work Bucket Woman wants done in my garden, including moving the fence posts and poisoning the grass along the fence. That’s right, Bucket Woman was telling people she thought I had hired, what work she wanted them to do in my garden, and expecting me to pay for it.

Here’s the revenge.

Dad cut her off by putting on his ear defenders, noisily revving Martin’s mower, then aggressively mowing the nature strip, making her jump out of the way. He also made sure he only cut my part of the nature strip. (A lot of neighbours will mow the whole nature strip because we like to be neighbourly. Dad leaving the Bucket Woman’s part of the nature strip was a giant “up yours”.) Further petty revenge: Dad will only talk to Bucket Woman in his native dialect on the rare occasions they meet. Jude, on the other hand, will only talk to the Bucket Woman in the slow… clear … cut-glass … English … she learned at boarding school.

I was hoping they would clarify that they’re family not hired hands.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person offers a suggestion.

Another person has a question.

One person is thankful for laughter.

Apparently, there are a lot of these stories, and this person wants to read them all.

Nosey neighbors can be so annoying.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who called the landlord after they hadn’t seen or heard their neighbor in days.